Opus IVS Announces Launch of Master Class Free Training Series

Seminars and coursework focused on advanced vehicle technologies for Master Technicians, or those wishing to advance their Automotive Technician skills

DEXTER, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and remote services leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, is proud to announce the launch of its new Master Class training program for automotive technicians. This program is designed to provide technicians with the knowledge and skills they need to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.

The Master Class program covers advanced topics such as Tesla Service Information and Diagnostics, ADAS Service, and European make diagnostics. It is specifically tailored to technicians who are looking to deepen their expertise in these areas and stay current with the latest developments in automotive technology.

The program will be taught by a team of experienced instructors who have decades of experience working in the automotive industry. They will provide hands-on training and real-world examples to help technicians understand and apply the concepts they are learning.

"We are excited to offer this advanced training program to automotive technicians," said Kevin FitzPatrick, SVP of Operations and Training at Opus IVS. "As the industry evolves, it is more important than ever for technicians to stay up-to-date on the latest technologies and techniques. Our Master Class program will help them do just that."

The Master Class training program will be available starting in February and will be offered via free webinars. Interested technicians can contact Opus IVS for more information and to register for the program.

For more information about Opus IVS and the Master Class training program, please visit our website at www.opusivs.com or contact us at info@opusivs.com.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

