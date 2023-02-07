Nutrisystem® Menu Items Named Best New Products in BrandSpark International's 2023 Best New Product Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

Hearty Inspirations® Meals including Beef Lo Mein and Bistro-Style Chicken Alfredo Among Winners

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem® , a division of Wellful, Inc. and a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, announced today that four of its delicious menu items were named as best new products in BrandSpark International's 2023 Best New Product Awards.

More than 10,750 Americans participated in the national survey to pick the 62 winning products for the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, and Household products. The winners are 100% consumer-voted and were determined based on real shoppers who have tried these winning products.

"We are proud to be recognized across four categories in BrandSpark International's highly-coveted Best New Product Awards," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "Our Hearty Inspirations Meals, which were named winners in three categories, prove to be a favorite among consumers who are looking for delicious, filling, pre-portioned meals to help them meet their health and wellness goals. As a team, we are constantly working to diversify our menu to meet customer demand and these awards are validation that we are hitting the mark."

The Nutrisystem products named as winners of the 2023 Best New Product Awards include:

Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations® Beef Lo Mein (Better-For-You Beef Entree category)

Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations® Bourbon-Style Chicken (Better-for-You Chicken Entree category)

Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations® Bistro-Style Chicken Alfredo (Better-for-you Pasta Entree category)

Nutrisystem Cafe-Style Creamy Tomato Soup (Better-for-You Soup category)

"We are excited to celebrate the 15th year of the Best New Product Awards," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. "With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. This is where the Best New Product Awards help consumers know what is worth their hard-earned dollars. We see consumer attitudes shifting and can see that most leading brands are developing new products with meaningful innovations to meet these consumer needs and aspirations."

All Best New Product Award winners will be featured in Newsweek digital and print, and in an online shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged nationwide community of shoppers who try and review products.

Nutrisystem is a high-protein, lower glycemic program designed to control hunger and keep customers feeling fuller longer as they lose weight. The Nutrisystem program is based on SmartAdapt, a proprietary science-based formula designed for achieving and maintaining optimal weight loss, where customers get a personalized plan that adjusts to their metabolism and nutrition goals, and helps them bust through plateaus.

This year, Nutrisystem rolled out new varieties of its Hearty Inspirations Meals that are full of flavor, packed with up to 30g of protein and have been shown in a clinical study to control hunger for up to five hours.* All Nutrisystem meals are delivered free to your door and ready in minutes.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

*In study, average was 3.4 hours for fullness and average was 3.9 hours for hunger.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com.

