IT'S PIÑA! BUCHANAN'S BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY INTRODUCES NEW BUCHANAN'S PINEAPPLE - THE FIRST FLAVORED SPIRIT IN THE BRAND'S AWARD-WINNING PORTFOLIO

Buchanan's Pineapple combines the exceptional smoothness of Scotch Whisky, with the juicy taste of pineapple, inviting drinkers to step into a more vibrant world.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky is proud to introduce Buchanan's Pineapple, the newest offering in the award-winning whiskymaker's portfolio. A blend of Scotch Whisky from the House of Buchanan's and natural flavors, featuring the taste of its most popular mixing partner – pineapple – is perfect for those seeking an elevated craft cocktail experience and is best enjoyed with good food and great company.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9124551-buchanans-scotch-whisky-pineapple

Buchanan's Pineapple features notes of light caramel and vanilla, the luscious taste of juicy pineapple, and a bright, zesty citrus finish. The new blend is bursting with pineapple flavor that is beautifully balanced with the traditional smoothness of whisky from the House of Buchanan's. Whether served over ice or mixed with seltzer water and a squeeze of lime, Buchanan's Pineapple is destined to delight any cocktail or whisky connoisseur with a vibrant palate and a taste for tropical flavor.

"For years, Buchanan's has been welcomed into the culture and celebrations of the Hispanic American community, often mixed with pineapple juice, resulting in one of our most popular serves, the Buchanita, which helped inspire us to create this new blended whisky flavor," says Joyce He, Director of Buchanan's Whisky. "With Buchanan's Pineapple, we are combining one of the most beloved flavors in Hispanic culture with the same distinct smoothnes from the House of Buchanan's people have enjoyed for more than 130 years."

Buchanan's Pineapple is welcoming drinkers 21 and older to step into a tangier timezone and a more vibrant world of flavor with new campaign It's Piña. The campaign celebrates a tropical state of mind, an energy, and a magic moment that happens the instant you share a piña drink with friends and family. The integrated campaign will launch with digital content in social and paid media, featuring original music by Venezuelan -Dominican producer Napoles, who added his 200% flavor to the campaign.

Buchanan's is encouraging fans to responsibly embrace the piña mindset at home, or out with friends, through easy-to-make cocktails and recipes, like the Piña Fizz and Bucha Colada. Buchanan's Pineapple will also be bringing piña vibes on the road throughout the year at some of the biggest cultural events, local parades and community gatherings across New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, and beyond. Be sure to follow @buchananswhisky for more news, recipe inspiration, and to hear about local events near you.

Buchanan's Pineapple (750ml; 35% ABV) is a permanent addition to the Buchanan's Whisky portfolio and will be available for purchase online and in retail stores nationwide wherever fine spirits are sold beginning February 1, 2023, with a suggested retail price of $29.99.

ABOUT BUCHANAN'S WHISKY:

BUCHANAN'S Whisky's true purpose is to unite all who bring their 100% Hispanic and 100% American identities together to live a 200% life. It was created to be shared with one another and enjoyed by all, because our founder, James Buchanan believed in the power of sharing. With more than 130 years of authentic heritage, every bottle represents James Buchanan's commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. In 2023, BUCHANAN'S introduced BUCHANAN'S Pineapple to its award-winning portfolio which is comprised of four gold award-winning marques, including: BUCHANAN'S DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S MASTER Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S RED SEAL Blended Scotch Whisky, which have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. For more information, visit www.BuchanansWhisky.com or connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/BuchanansUS, Instagram: www.instagram.com/BuchanansWhisky, and Twitter: www.twitter.com/BuchanansUSA.

About DIAGEO North America

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness. DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contact: buchanans@hunterpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Buchanan's Scotch Whisky