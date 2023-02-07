IRG Acquires 600,000 Sq. Ft. Industrial Property in Stayton, Oregon

Santiam Industrial Center Poised for Revitalization, Job Creation

STAYTON, Ore., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the largest industrial real estate developers in the nation, is proud to announce the acquisition of a 600,000 square foot facility in the mid-Willamette Valley City of Stayton, Oregon.

"Our goal in Stayton is to lease the property to dynamic companies which will provide significant job opportunities. This facility once housed Stayton's major employer for many years," said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG. "We want to bring economic and job opportunities to the community once again."

Located within Oregon's agriculture corridor, Santiam Industrial Center is well-positioned to provide industrial, manufacturing, office, food processing, freezer, and refrigerated space to the market. There are few comparable spaces in the area.

IRG has already begun phased facility improvements to upgrade and revitalize the property. Santiam Industrial Center will remain multi-tenanted with the U.S. Department of Forestry and Oregon Potato Company in a portion of the facility.

Capacity Commercial Group and First Commercial Real Estate will lead leasing efforts.

Leasing contacts:

Mike Hale | mikehale@capacitycommercial.com | (503) 517-7129

Jordan Truitt | jordan@firstcommercialoregon.com | (503) 510-3307

About IRG

IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

For more information, contact:

Lauren Crumrine

Vice President of Marketing

Industrial Realty Group

614-562-9252

lcrumrine@industrialrealtygroup.com

