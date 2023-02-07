Eyebuydirect Pays Homage to Vintage Eyewear, Launches New Retro Escape Collection

The DTC retailer is partnering with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger to celebrate its newest collection

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's old is new again and 2023 is shaping up to pay homage to all things vintage – on and off the runway. Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is proving its position as a trend leader with the brand's newest collection launch – Retro Escape. From neon colors, oversized frames and angular designs that give retro eyewear its signature look, frames from the Retro Escape collection are the perfect accent to flared jeans, bold graphics and colorful textures we'll see this spring.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the new collection, Eyebuydirect has partnered with celebrity stylist and vintage expert Micaela Erlanger, who has styled A-list celebrities including Lupita Nyong'o, Meryl Streep, Common, Gal Gadot, Blake Lively, Chris Pratt and more.

"Eyewear is like jewelry for your face, and I love that you don't have to compromise style for price with Eyebuydirect," said Erlanger. "Their frames are affordable, and the range of designs is amazing – you can find whatever you're looking for and get it quickly to stay on trend at any budget."

The Retro Escape collection will be available for consumers to try at popular vintage destination Arcade Vintage in NYC, and via Virtual Try-on at Eyebuydirect.com. Erlanger's favorite frames from the collection includes styles like:

Liz ($55) : These cat-eye frames in crystal nude instantly elevate any outfit and make a seamless transition from dressed down at work to a night on the town : These cat-eye frames in crystal nude instantly elevate any outfit and make a seamless transition from dressed down at work to a night on the town

Dolly ($42) : These oversized frames in a crystal fuchsia pink and pink tints easily convert any look to retro : These oversized frames in a crystal fuchsia pink and pink tints easily convert any look to retro

Francoise ($42) : The angular design, crystal brown frames and black tints provide an understated retro look that will fit any face : The angular design, crystal brown frames and black tints provide an understated retro look that will fit any face

"I'm loving the unexpected punchy colors of Eyebuydirect's Retro Escape collection – from the cat eye to the round and square frames, it's hard to choose a favorite frame," continued Erlanger. "Retro styles are having a moment right now – it's all about the early millennial – the '90s and early 2000s. Many of the frames in this collection are on point with what we'll be seeing everywhere in the coming months."

Her best tip for rocking a full head-to-toe look is: You don't have to be literal–look for nuances or hints of a style reference and add a dose with your accessories! Think micro bags, fun eyewear, or a chunky platform.

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop the latest styles, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eyebuydirect