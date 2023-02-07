Beltone Expands its Award-Winning Beltone Achieve™ Hearing Aid Portfolio with Four Additional Styles including a New miniRIE

The complete family of hearing aids also introduces a brand-new miniature RIE to comfortably and discreetly help patients hear through the noise with the innovative benefits from the popular Beltone Achieve

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named America's #1 Hearing Care Retailer & Best in Customer Service by Newsweek, has announced the expansion of its CES® Innovation Award winning Beltone Achieve™ hearing aid portfolio to include four additional style options for providers and patients to choose from, including the brand new miniRIE style.

Beltone Achieve™ hearing aids are Beltone's best yet at helping patients hear through the noise

Beltone Achieve hearing aids are Beltone's best yet at helping patients hear through the noise which is the top motivation for those with hearing loss to purchase hearing aids, but also the number one challenge for those who already wear them.1 By providing 150% better speech clarity in noise compared to previous technology, 2 Beltone Achieve helps them be part of the conversation, even in loud environments like packed restaurants, busy stores, or events. It also helps them to hear when something or someone is approaching from out of sight, such as a car or person so they never miss a moment.

"We're very proud of the improvement of speech understanding in noise that Beltone Achieve provides and are thrilled to have additional styles utilizing this innovative technology for our Beltone hearing care professionals to offer to patients," says Beltone President, David Molella.

Featuring the advanced hearing technology from the original Beltone Achieve RIE released last year, the hearing aid family expands with the new Beltone Achieve miniRIE as well as Beltone Achieve Custom Rechargeable, Beltone Achieve CIC, and Beltone Achieve BTE hearing aids to help those with hearing loss experience more of life, even in noisy situations, with the style best suited for them.

Along with providing all-day comfort and all-day battery life*, Beltone Achieve hearing aids are weatherproof and sweatproof and available in a diverse range of colors so users can confidently focus on doing more of what they love. Plus, with hands-free calls** and streaming from a smartphone or tablet, Beltone Achieve hearing aids are always ready to take on the day.

Additional Beltone Achieve styles:

NEW miniRIE – These miniature receiver-in-ear hearing aids are Beltone's smallest rechargeable style with a gently curved shape that rests low on the ear for a more discreet fit without compromising on sound or comfort.





Custom Rechargeable – These hearing aids are designed to look like modern earbuds and offer a custom, comfortable fit, high-quality sound, and rechargeable batteries.





Completely-in-Canal (CIC) – These simple custom designed hearing aids are so small it's unlikely anyone will realize users are wearing them, and as they sit inside the ear canal, they're protected from wind noise.





Behind-the-Ear (BTE) – These user-friendly hearing aids are small, powerful, rechargeable, and can be matched to the user's hair and complexion to maximize discreetness.

The original Beltone Achieve Receiver-in-Ear (RIE) hearing aids were released last August and have been receiving rave reviews from patients, providers, and in the media having won a CES® 2023 Innovation Award. Patient Greg Kupar shared his life-changing experience wearing Beltone Achieve hearing aids saying he's able to continue working his job as a swim coach "Now with these marvelous hearing aids…my life is back! I am still walking around with a huge grin on my face and can now hear things I've been missing for decades!"

The new Beltone Achieve hearing aid models are planned for Regulatory clearance and will be rolled out globally starting with the US on February 23, 2023. To schedule a free hearing screening and to learn more, contact your local Beltone www.beltone.com/en-us/locator.



1 MarkeTrak 22, 2022



2 Jespersen et al (2022)



*All-day battery on 1 charge is based on average use time of 12 hours when streaming 100% of the time across all styles. Battery life can vary by use.



**Beltone Achieve hands-free calls are compatible with iPhone 11 or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation) or later, with software updates iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 or later. Not compatible with CIC model.

About Beltone

For more than 80 years, Beltone has been one of the nation's most trusted and leading hearing care provider. In addition to providing some of the most reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids, we also pride ourselves on serving as a partner to our patients every step of the way during their hearing health journey. With approximately 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit us at www.beltone.com and on LinkedIn.

About GN Group

GN Group facilitates communication between people through its intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, miniaturization, and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in around 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook

