Magna5 Increases Scale in Pittsburgh and Boston Markets through Acquisition of the U.S. Operations of Apogee IT Services

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna5, a national provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud-based services and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has acquired the US Assets of Apogee IT Services ("Apogee"), a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider. This acquisition provides Magna5 additional scale in the Pittsburgh and Boston markets, further strengthening the company's position as a leader in managed IT services, cybersecurity, data recovery and cloud services for growing businesses.

"The demand for managed IT services continues to grow rapidly and adding Apogee's skilled team will enhance our combined services delivery experience for customers in two of our core regions," says Robert Farina, CEO of Magna5. "We're thrilled to welcome Apogee's US customers and look forward to working with them to provide an even more robust set of offerings as their trusted, outsourced IT services partner."

"We were immediately drawn to Magna5's mission to provide a holistic, client-centric approach and technical methodology to managed IT services," says Paul Cronin, CEO of Apogee. "Our customers will immensely benefit through this acquisition by gaining immediate access to Magna5's larger, more comprehensive platform and best-of-breed managed IT solution sets including network cybersecurity tools, backup and disaster recovery maintenance and IT monitoring."

This acquisition comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for Magna5. Revenue more than doubled in 2022 from the previous year and organic sales grew over 30%. In addition, over the past year, the company successfully integrated operations from its 3 previous acquisitions, TCG Network Services, Stablenet and Interphase Systems, as it strives to be the go-to managed IT services partner for mid-market companies. Other notable wins for Magna5 was its recognition by MSSP Alert as a top 250 MSSP and by Enterprise World as a Top 5 Microsoft Solutions Provider to Watch.

About Magna5

Magna5, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, private and public cloud hosting, backup and disaster recovery and other advanced IT services to mid-market and enterprise customers, including leaders within the education, healthcare, government, financial services, manufacturing, and other industry segments. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Magna5 has customers nationally.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

