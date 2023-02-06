LG ELECTRONICS USA DEBUTS EXPANDED HVAC PORTFOLIO AT AHR EXPO 2023

Energy Efficient Heat Pump Systems, State-of-the-Art Inverter Compressor Technologies and Intuitive Controls Reign at the World's Largest HVAC Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics USA is showcasing its robust 2023 lineup of commercial, light commercial and residential HVAC solutions this week at the 2023 AHR Expo® in Atlanta. Throughout the show, the company's extensive booth (#C6509) will highlight industry-leading Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology, the latest energy-efficient heat pump options, indoor air quality solutions, and flexible building automation and connectivity products.

LG's Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller raises the standard in the air-cooled chiller equipment category. It is designed for cooling and or heating in both comfort and process applications. (PRNewswire)

"Heading into 2023, heat pump technology will continue to gain momentum in the overall HVAC market, and VRF technology is well positioned to take advantage of this," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president and general manager, LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. " The electrification trend is moving America away from fossil fuels to cleaner heating and cooling technologies like heat pumps, and LG is proud to lead the way with our extensive line of high performing, energy efficient product innovations on display at AHR 2023."

LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller

LG's Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller raises the standard in the air-cooled chiller equipment category. It is designed for cooling and or heating in both comfort and process applications. With the impressive, rated energy performance of an IPLV of 19.46, engineers, owners and contractors can apply the installation of the Chiller in many types of applications and market sectors, providing the mechanical solution for both large and small capacity application.

LG Multi V™ i

LG's Multi V i is a redesigned, innovative, intelligent, and interactive VRF all-electric cooling and heating system. The Multi V i includes many enhanced specifications and new features, including an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine, Edge computing architecture, real-time weather-based control, and remote software and firmware upgradability. Multi V i marks LG's next-generation VRF system with a single refrigerant circuit that connects many indoor units to one outdoor unit.

LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater

LG's Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater provides an energy-efficient alternative to electric resistance or gas water heaters. LG inverter technology heats water with an efficiency of 3.75 uniform energy factory, allowing for energy savings of more than 70 percent compared to a conventional electric heater. The LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater packages innovative inverter compressor technology into a sleek, ENERGY STAR® certified water heating solution.

LG Split Rooftop DOAS with Energy Recovery Wheel

An advanced outdoor air treatment solution, LG Split Rooftop DOAS (Dedicated Outdoor Air System) is designed to handle 100 percent outdoor air and features a refrigerant heat recovery section and exhaust air secondary heat recovery coil and enables the vertical alignment of DOAS, VRF, and controls with ease. As a result, LG's Split Rooftop DOAS allows engineers, facility managers, and building owners to meet the demand for improved indoor air quality by conditioning outdoor air.

LG Monobloc Heat Pump

LG's Monobloc Heat Pump systems offer an all-in-one year-round solution for heating and hot water. LG's new Air-to-Water Heat Pump system is an eco-conscious heating system that uses natural and electric energy to minimize air pollution. Even at low ambient temperatures down to 5° Fahrenheit, the Monobloc delivers powerful heating at 100 percent capacity. Additionally, the Monobloc Heat Pump provides supply water up to 149° Fahrenheit as hot water and up to 41° Fahrenheit as chilled water.

LG Energy Storage Systems

LG Energy Storage Systems (ESS) equip home and business owners with more reliable, cleaner energy (when coupled with grid power and/or PV). LG's new residential, all-in-one energy storage system, "Home 8," provides the capability to store energy in advance to offset peak electricity costs and provide emergency backup power. Home 8 enables homeowners to offer time-of-use functionalities with 14.4 kWh of useable capacity and 15.8kWh name plate capacity to power homes day and night.

LG ThinQ® App

The LG ThinQ App allows remote control of LG HVAC equipment and other LG home appliances. ThinQ features include voice-activated commands when used with Google Assistant™ virtual personal assistant or Amazon Alexa, the ability to authorize remote access for technicians, and schedule comfort conditions on an individual room basis.

Other LG innovations featured at AHR Expo 2023 include the LG "Revit" VRF layout tool, LG MultiSITE VM3 building management solution with the 2.0 driver and CRC2 remote controller, the residential energy recovery ventilator, and the high-temperature hydro kit.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest lifecycle costs compared to other systems on the market today. Nine-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global technology and manufacturing. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

