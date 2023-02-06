Foley Launches New Driver Onboarding SaaS Platform

Automated Screening, Hiring, and Onboarding for Trucking and Transportation

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley, a leader in driver screening and DOT compliance, today announced the release of its Dash SaaS platform. Aimed at businesses employing drivers, Dash simplifies the process of onboarding and screening while complying with all DOT regulations and FCRA requirements.

Foley Dash SaaS platform on a screen (PRNewswire)

How do we make it easier for businesses to hire, screen and onboard safe drivers? Enter Dash, Foley's new SaaS platform.

"Foley has been listening to our customers, as well as industry leaders," said Joel Sitak, Foley president and CEO. "Dash solves the significant problem of inefficient hiring processes, and uses the latest technology to bridge the gap between drivers, human resources and safety professionals. Combined with Foley's history of excellence in background screening, compliance and customer support, Dash is truly software as a service."

Getting safe drivers behind the wheel of commercial vehicles has never been more important, or challenging. The American Trucking Associations predicts that, over the next 10 years, the industry will have to recruit nearly 1.2 million new drivers. Foley's Dash software enables safety, operations, and human resources teams to streamline the hiring process.

With proprietary phased screening, Dash also allows hiring managers to order specific screens throughout the hiring process. This feature ensures no resources are wasted on candidates not moving forward. Dash offers a premium candidate experience and improves turn-around time for the entire team, making it possible for companies to screen and hire a new driver in as little as two days.

The Dash driver application platform was designed mobile-first, creating an easy user experience for candidates. The web-based system is accessible from any phone, tablet or PC. Driver applications can be saved and restarted at any point, creating a frustration-free process and capturing applications from a wide range of drivers.

As always, Foley is committed to combining modern software with top-tier customer service, creating a transparent system for hiring teams. Rather than a cumbersome DOT process, Dash provides a simple method for finding and retaining the best drivers. To learn more about Dash, visit foleyservices.com/dash where you can schedule a personal demo.

About Foley Carrier Services

For over two decades, Foley has been a trusted partner to motor carriers of all sizes. Our technologically-advanced approach to DOT compliance automates many of the processes and requirements employers must comply with – making it easier for them to onboard and retain the right drivers for their business.

Contact:

Mary Martin

(919) 886-6957

Foley logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foley