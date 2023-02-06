CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF 2023 CAGNY CONFERENCE PRESENTATION WEBCAST

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will present at the 2023 CAGNY (Consumer Analyst Group of New York) Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. ET.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, and Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Conagra Brands, will present information on Conagra Brands' business strategies and financial outlook.

A video webcast of the presentation and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available until Nov. 21, 2023.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

