Bell Techlogix, a leading IT managed services and solutions company, today announced the addition of Steve Pollenz as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, effective immediately

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Pollenz as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Steve will align the sales and marketing organizations around the company's go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity. He will be responsible for all revenue-generation strategies and business development activities for Bell Techlogix.

"I couldn't be more excited to join such a talented team at Bell Techlogix. Their passion for clients' success and commitment to delivering best-in-class services is inspiring." said Steve. "Bell Techlogix is a truly unique organization who has the proven capabilities to deliver mission critical managed services and IT transformation for our clients on a global scale."

"We are delighted that Steve chose to join our team at Bell Techlogix at this important time for our company", said Ron Frankenfield, CEO. "Bell Techlogix' flexibility and innovation is driving strong growth across the managed services market, and Steve's expertise and experience will add critical leadership to our sales and marketing team."

Steve is an accomplished business leader who has over twenty years of experience building, growing, and leading successful sales organizations serving prominent large and mid-market enterprises with a global reach. Prior to Bell Techlogix, Steve was the Senior Client Partner for NTT Limited leading all pursuits, business development, and sales activities for their most strategic clients in the Americas region. Previously, Steve was Vice President of Sales for Unisys leading the sales organization across the U.S. and Canada.

Steve is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and International Business.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation. Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience with a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented, and will allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and accelerate your business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter @BellTechlogixHQ, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Media Contact:

Scott Vogel

SVP Client Services

Bell Techlogix

Office Phone 800-991-9413

Cell Phone 651-341-3498

svogel@belltechlogix.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bell Techlogix