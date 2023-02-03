vivo Launches X90 Series Flagship Smartphones Internationally

X90 and X90 Pro deliver all-around performance upgrades powered by a state-of-the-art dual-chip technology, ideal for professional-grade photography or gaming, a robust triple-camera system with ZEISS optics, and much more packed in an all-new premium design.

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the global launch of X90 and X90 Pro, the company's latest X90 series flagship smartphones. The series delivers a whole new set of advanced camera features and all-around performance upgrades powered by a state-of-the-art dual flagship chip technology featuring vivo's exclusive V2 chip, in addition to the company's continuous collaboration with ZEISS in terms of imaging and camera system innovation, including optics, antireflective coating, software and system integrations.

"The new X90 series combines our in-house innovation with some of the industry's leading imaging technologies to bring consumers a smartphone lineup equipped to tackle some of the most challenging scenarios, such as night photography and videography," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo. "I'm proud of our progress towards making the flagship X series the industry's go-to flagship line for all-around superb performance."

Powerful Imaging Specs, a Big Leap Forward

Honed over the course of more than two years, this generation of the vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system brings forward a blend of hardware upgrades and software breakthroughs to offer an unparalleled experience. It boasts improved light sensitivity, aperture, natural color processing, and stabilization for an easy and intuitive point-and-shoot camera experience. X90 and X90 Pro feature triple rear camera systems, each with certified compliance with ZEISS T* Coating.

X90 Pro pushes the limits of smartphone imaging with a 50MP ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera, 50MP Portrait Camera with a Large Sensor, and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera. The main camera on X90 Pro uses a 1-inch IMX989 sensor, the industry's largest to date. Compared with other models with a 1-inch sensor, the f/1.75 large aperture and 3.2 μm large pixel (4-in-1) size of X90 Pro increase the light intake per pixel, allowing for brighter, purer night images. Compared to the GNV sensor used in the previous X generation, the new IMX989 sensor's photosensitive area has increased by 77%, with its light intake capacity going up by 43%.

The 50MP Portrait Camera features an ultra-sensing portrait lens, with an IMX758 sensor that helps to achieve an aperture of f/1.6. With the support of the stabilization system, an exclusive large-aperture lens, and 4-in-1 sensor technology, it delivers subtly detailed portraits, even in low light.

X90 Pro introduces independent optical image stabilization (OIS) technology, developed by vivo, allowing for more intelligent and precise stabilization correction compared to standard OIS. It also supports Active Centering OIS System, significantly reducing smears between frames and motion blur.

X90 boasts a 50MP VCS True Color Main Camera, a 12MP Professional Portrait Camera, and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera. The VCS True Color Main Camera optimizes the sensor spectrum to achieve the target RGB colors better, improving native image colors, ensuring color consistency, and lowering the noise level.

Pro-level Camera Features to Capture Life's Moments, Day or Night

The upgraded sensors, vivo's exclusive V2 imaging chip, the in-house developed AI algorithms, and ZEISS Optics with T* Coating work together to further enhance the capability of night photography and astrophotography, making the new X90 series the perfect stargazing companion. New tools for unique and professional-grade content creation are also introduced.

4K Ultra-Sensing Night Video is now made effortless with vivo's Super Night Video 3.0 algorithm, supporting exceptional photosensitivity in extremely dark environments. What's more, the V2 chip ensures clarity even at high ISO settings with its noise reduction algorithm.

X90 Pro comes with an overhauled Handheld Astro mode to capture the starry sky with greater clarity without the need of a tripod in a matter of seconds. This feature is supported by the device's enhanced light sensitivity, upgraded stabilization technology and a new AI PD Extreme Night focus technology, that improves focus accuracy. Furthermore, taking landscape moon photos is made possible with the Super Moon mode, available on both X90 and X90 Pro, which combines the hardware upgrades and the new Super Night 3.0 algorithm. At blue hour, the period right after the sun sets, vivo's sky-segmentation technology optimizes blue-tone colors while its Double Exposure algorithm integrates the landscape and the moon into one stunning image.

AI Night View tackles the challenge of getting the tone just right in night photos. Powered by AI network learning, AI Night View can shoot up to 10 frames in RAW while maintaining a high dynamic range. It recognizes elements such as the sky and human faces in night scenes and carries out segmentation to fine-tune the tone and color of each segment. It processes HDR tones with a color depth of up to 22 bits for more subtle color transitions.

ZEISS Natural Color 2.0 in the new X90 series has been further calibrated to present colors with more authenticity and accuracy, bringing captured images closer to what is seen with the naked eye.

For the first time, a new ZEISS Natural Color Display is now added to screen color style settings, to ensure the captured colors are not affected by the display. Now every individual display of vivo X90 and X90 Pro gets calibrated to guarantee that the color rendition of the display is close to perfect.

Another powerful creation feature is the Zero-Shutter-Lag Motion Snapshot, which makes capturing motion easier than ever before. The zero-second delay means what you see is what you get in key moments, even in low light. In Sports mode and Night Sports mode, the combination of the high-speed shutter and motion detection algorithm can instantly freeze frames, keeping any fast-moving subject clear.

The series also brings new creative effects jointly developed by vivo and ZEISS. The new ZEISS Cine-flare Portrait style simulates the flare effect seen in many classic films. Users can also capture unique miniature landscapes using the ZEISS Miniature Effect. This effect only keeps a small part of a landscape image sharp to generate the illusion of a miniature scene with no post-editing needed.

Powerful Device for All-Around Performance and Gaming

X90 and X90 Pro are equipped for high performance, featuring powerful processing capabilities, a large battery, fast charging technology, and a stunning display, ideal for work or gaming. The dual-chip setup of the new X90 series includes MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and vivo V2 Chip. With Dimensity 9200, X90 Pro and X90 have ultrahigh AnTuTu Benchmark scores of 1.26 million and 1.22 million, respectively, representing a massive leap in performance. X90 and X90 Pro come with LPDDR5X (X90 Pro)/ Enhanced LPDDR5 (X90), Extended RAM 3.0, which adds up to 8 GB of extended memory, as well as UFS 4.0 + MCQ and UFS Deep Defragmentation, offering smooth processing and supporting more active apps.

The new X90 series supports 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge which, combined with an equivalent 4870 mAh (X90 Pro)/ 4810 mAh (X90) large battery, improves both the charging speed and the battery life. X90 Pro also supports 50W Wireless FlashCharge.

The new X90 series offers two charging modes: fast charging mode and balanced mode. In fast charging mode, X90 Pro can be charged to 50% in 8 minutes and 10 seconds while X90 can be charged to 50% in only 8 minutes. The balanced mode is ideal for everyday charging, taking only 29 minutes for both X90 and X90 Pro to get the battery charged to 100%.[1] Moreover, the devices have 24-Dimension Security Protection and TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification for guaranteed charging safety.

X90 Pro has an Ultra Large Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System made with a 24-layer cooling structure and the largest vapor chamber among X Pro models covering an area of 4,002 mm², for more efficient heat dissipation and insulation. Additionally, an innovative frame design reduces the heat transfer from the CPU to the frame, thus allowing for the key areas where the users' hands touch the phone when held horizontally to remain up to 2℃ cooler in heavy-load scenarios.

X90 and X90 Pro have a 6.78-inch Ultra Vision Eye Protection Screen, bringing cinema-like display effects and professional-grade eye protection. The 3D curved screen features a larger viewing area, 1.07 billion colors and a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, delivering rich and natural colors. To top it all off, the display boasts HDR10+ and SGS low blue light, low motion blur, low flicker, AI low blue light certifications, as well as a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, ideal for gaming. The X90 series smartphones offer chip-level Smart Eye Protection Mode, developed by vivo and MediaTek to intelligently monitor and control the proportion of blue light in real time while balancing the colors for added eye care. The display is made of a new Q9 luminescent material, which also effectively reduces blue light. High-frequency Pulse-width modulation (PWM) at a high frequency of up to 2,160Hz is used to reduce screen flickering, while 16,000-level smooth dimming helps adjust the screen brightness based on the light conditions, ensuring eye comfort.

The X90 series smartphones also boast a Dual Stereo Speaker and an X-Axis Linear Motor for a more immersive audiovisual experience and rich tactile feedback for top-notch mobile gaming. In X90 Pro, a SpeakerBoost 4.0 algorithm expands the sound field and extends low-frequency range for a more immersive experience, while the X-Axis Linear Motor provides vibration feedback for over 200 different scenarios. 4D Game Vibration is also supported.

Authentic New Design, Premium Experience

The new X90 series comes with a bold new design inspired by the Fibonacci spiral to deliver a balanced and unique look. A horizontal band, or a Skyline, is introduced on the back cover to divide the functional zones clearly. The sectional design balances the visual focus, making the camera module look less protruding.

Drawing on the design of professional cameras, the new X90 series integrates the three rear cameras into one "Big Eye" to create an integrated overall look, representing the powerful camera system inside. Coated with Corning's Gorilla Glass and ultra-hard, anti-reflective coating on the surface, the overall hardness of the glass lens reaches 6 on the Mohs scale. It is tougher and resistant to drops and scratches and has higher light transmission. In addition, the Big Eye is enclosed within a decorative surgical-grade, stainless steel Halo Ring for lens protection.

X90 Pro comes in a timeless Legendary Black color. The back is covered with luxurious pebbled vegan leather, which is environmentally friendly, stain-resistant, and durable. X90 Pro has a rating of IP68[2] for water and dust resistance. X90 comes in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black, both featuring an exquisite fluorite AG glass back, which is smooth to the touch, and keeps fingerprints and dirt away.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

[1] The charging data is obtained from vivo laboratory tests. Test environment: ambient and phone temperature of 25℃±1℃. Test conditions: 1% of battery capacity, in fast charging mode, all phone services and features turned off except for voice calls, screen off, and an official standard charger and data cable used. Actual data may vary depending on the test environment, charging situation, original phone temperature, long-term battery wear, and other factors.

[2] Professional lab tests have shown that X90 Pro meets the IP68 rating (IEC 60529). This protection guards your phone against water and dust during day-to-day use and offers improved durability.

