Pharmacy Technician Certification Board Awards Funding for Training and Advancement of Pharmacy Technicians Across the Country

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The P harmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), the nation's first and most-trusted pharmacy technician credentialing organization, works with state associations supporting the pharmacy profession across roles and in all practice settings. The PTCB Partnership Funds Program awards funding to state organizations to help support the work of pharmacy technicians, promote medication safety, and advance pharmacy technicians' roles. The recipients of this year's grants are the California Pharmacists Association (CPhA), the Kentucky Pharmacists Association (KPhA), and the West Virginia Pharmacists Association (WVPA).

"With staffing shortages and high burnout across all fields in healthcare, investing in technicians is critical to the future of pharmacy. Our 2022 Workforce Survey data shows that certified technicians stay longer in their careers and have training and experience that pharmacists – and patients – can count on and trust," said PTCB Executive Director and CEO William Schimmel.

The California Pharmacists Association (CPhA), in collaboration with the Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA), will provide California's more than 65,000 licensed pharmacy technicians with a four-part webinar series dedicated to specialty pharmacy compounding. Quality education for compounding pharmacy technicians will help meet the growing demand for compounding pharmacy practice and personalized medication needs. The webinar series will adhere to state and federal regulations and provide best practices in compounding pharmacy to promote medication and patient safety.

The Kentucky Pharmacists Association (KPhA) and the Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (SU COPHS) are joining forces to develop training for certified pharmacy technicians to take on expanded roles. The Kentucky Board of Pharmacy's approval of advanced responsibilities and this training will allow pharmacy technicians to expand their current duties–providing opportunities for growth and professional advancement for technicians across the state.

The West Virginia Pharmacists Association (WVPA) will be training and increasing the number of immunizing technicians through immunization administration courses throughout the state. Bolstering the number of immunizing technicians will improve quality patient care and empower technicians in an expanding role. Pharmacies are an accessible and trusted source of health information, and pharmacy technicians have a considerable role to play. This funding will improve immunization rates and reduce the burden on pharmacy staff to prevent burnout and medication errors.

The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams by offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

