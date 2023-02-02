Introducing Liza Landsman as Stash CEO

The e-commerce innovator, powerhouse operator, and elite venture investor was handpicked for the top spot by co-founders Brandon Krieg and Ed Robinson

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash , the pioneering fintech that empowers millions of Americans to invest and save, today announces Liza Landsman, one of the country's leading executives and investors in e-commerce and consumer finance, as its new CEO effective February 6, 2023.

Stash leadership. From left: Brandon Krieg, Stash Co-Founder and Head of Business Development; Liza Landsman, CEO; Ed Robinson, Co-Founder and President. (PRNewswire)

Landsman, an independent Stash board member since mid-2022, has served in key operations and leadership roles at Jet.com, Citigroup, BlackRock, and E*TRADE, where she guided the companies through seismic change and record-breaking growth in consumer engagement and profitability. Until last week she served as a General Partner at NEA, a global venture capital firm with more than $25 billion in assets under management1, during an era of unprecedented impact across industries including fintech and consumer products.

"Stash empowers millions of Americans to manage and grow their wealth. Its simple-yet-disruptive subscription platform, rooted in a deep commitment to the financial well-being of our customers, is exactly what millions of everyday Americans need today," said Landsman. "I'm so appreciative to both Brandon and Ed and excited to work with the incredible team at Stash. Together they've built a rock-solid foundation."

Landsman, whose storied career includes leading Jet.com from launch to its $3.3 billion acquisition by Wal-Mart, joins Stash at a transformative moment for the company and its more than 2 million subscribers. Despite inflation fears and a looming recession, revenue surpassed $100 million and grew nearly 30% last year, with customers setting aside almost $3 billion on the platform thanks to regular and automatic deposits of $30 on average2.

"Liza is the right person to lead Stash as we continue to hit major revenue and customer milestones and evolve the business. Her experience and knowledge of consumer products, e-commerce, and fintech is ideally suited to the opportunities ahead," said Brandon Krieg. "Liza brings the scale and expertise needed to help Stash continue on its trajectory, and I am thrilled to support her as she takes the reins as CEO of Stash and delivers even more value for our subscribers. She has been so insightful in just the few months she has been working with us."

Beginning today, Krieg will step into the role of Co-Founder and Head of Business Development and focus on new areas of the business; Ed Robinson, Stash Co-Founder and President, will retain his title and drive execution.

About Stash:

Stash is an investing and banking app that simplifies personal finance for more than 2 million active subscribers. Stash's plans—starting at just $3 a month—provide easy and affordable access to a suite of products including investing, banking, education, and advice. In 2022, the company launched its new banking infrastructure, StashCore , as well as major updates to its managed portfolio product, Smart Portfolio , and its investing tools. Stash's one-of-a-kind Stock-Back® patented technology connects banking with investing; customers have earned more than 66M in Stock-Back® rewards by using the Stash Stock-Back® Debit Mastercard® .

1 As of December 31, 2022.

2 This calculation is the average transfer amount via Auto Stash as of Dec 31, 2022. This calculation includes transfers completed through Auto Stash for taxable brokerage accounts, custodial accounts, and IRAs. This calculation does not take withdrawals into consideration.

