, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Communities, one of the industry's largest operators of manufactured home communities in North America, gave back to their residents in 2022 by improving over 415 homes through their affiliate, Impact Cares.

IMPACT Cares Volunteers (PRNewswire)

Impact Communities Gives Free Home Improvements to 415 Families

Impact Cares teams up with local volunteers and residents to serve together to improve lives, homes and communities. These improvements in 2022 included everything from replacing skirting, to power-washing, to painting, to trimming trees, to building decks, to replacing steps and to building ramps.

"In the twenty-one years I have lived here, no owner has ever done something like this"

-Sharon from Franklin MHC in Niles, MIchigan.

Many residents of mobile home communities live on fixed incomes. Some are elderly, veterans, single-parents, or grandparents raising children and affording home repairs can be overwhelming or impossible at times.

Dave and Terri Reynolds, founders of Impact Communities, have lived in, managed, and owned manufactured home communities for over thirty years. Their front row seat in witnessing the struggles of some residents motivated them to start Impact Cares to help support these hard-working individuals and families as well as bring communities together to serve one another. They didn't want to miss out on the opportunity to meet residents' needs and find a way to increase awareness of these opportunities to help others in local communities as well. In 2022, Impact Cares had almost 550 outside volunteers unite with around 100 community residents to work on a simple goal: to make lives better.

"I didn't make a dollar today, but I've never been paid more, I was paid in smiles and kindness, and it was the most rewarding job I've ever done. I believe that is awesome proof of how God loves us. He said, "love your neighbor," when we do that, we get "paid" more than what we could ever get from money."

Kevin, a volunteer from Grand Junction, Colorado

Dave & Terri also encourage their employees and others in the industry to get involved with this noble cause and their generous sponsors include 4imprint , Desert Designs Sportswear , Clayton Homes , OCBM , Builders FirstSource , Rent Manager , and Bright Future.

Their upcoming projects for the first quarter of 2023 include The Meadows at Carson Creek in Austin, TX, Glasgow Trails in Tyler, Texas, and Simpsonville in South Carolina.

To sign-up and volunteer in an Impact Community event near you, visit Impactmhcares.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMPACT Communities; IMPACT Cares