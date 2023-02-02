GIFTED Healthcare Hires Dan Turner as Chief Operations Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIFTED Healthcare is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Turner as Chief Operations Officer starting January 2023. Turner, with 20 years of experience in the staffing industry, is a Virginia Military Institute graduate and served our country as an Infantry Officer in the Marine Corps.

Turner possesses servant leadership qualities and aligns with GIFTED's organizational vision and values.

Turner comes with an extensive background in staffing and recruitment, positioning him well to assume leadership over operations. He started his career in staffing as a recruiter at Kforce and over his 13-year tenure he led the initiative to build a National Recruiting Center that grew to more than 300 recruiters. In 2014, he joined Kelly's Outsourcing Division where he became the Chief Recruiting Officer for a $1.2B Science, Education, and Technology Division. Most recently, Turner was the COO for SThree, a STEM staffing company.

"Turner possesses servant leadership qualities and aligns with GIFTED's organizational vision and values, making him a strong fit for our corporate culture and team," said Dennis Ducham, GIFTED CEO. "Our primary differentiator in our space is the prioritization of human connection and Turner's skill and vision align with this priority and vision."

"Joining GIFTED at a time when the staffing industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace is an exciting challenge," said Turner. "The GIFTED Leadership team and colleagues work with a hybrid of technology and traditional solution-based strategy that benefits clients and clinicians."

About GIFTED Healthcare

Headquartered in New Orleans since 2006, GIFTED Healthcare is a nurse-founded company that provides creative workforce solutions for healthcare partners and outstanding career opportunities for clinicians. Its range of service lines includes Travel, Local, Per Diem, LTAC, Government, and School-Based contracts. Most importantly, GIFTED provides exceptional service and support for clinicians and partners so that they can succeed while providing excellent care for patients. In 2021, GIFTED was named a "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare.

