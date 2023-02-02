GEP'S SUBHASH MAKHIJA TAPPED FOR THE PRESTIGIOUS CNBC CEO COUNCIL

Subhash Makhija leads NJ-based global procurement and supply chain powerhouse GEP. Expected to bring deep understanding of supply chain risk and resilience, sustainability and digital transformation to preeminent leadership group.

CLARK, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Subhash Makhija has joined the CNBC CEO Council, an important group of chief executives of leading companies across a wide variety of sectors to help shape the future of business.

GEP CEO Subhash Makhija

The council, in conjunction with CNBC, offers an invitation-only community for chief executives. The CNBC CEO Council brings together today's most innovative decision-makers from across industries and at various stages of growth. Members include CEOs from leading companies such as Pfizer, Goldman Sachs, Verizon, Northrop Grumman, General Motors, T-Mobile and more.

"I'm looking forward to collaborating with forward-thinking chief executives who are committed to making the world a better place while building great companies and cultures," Makhija said, chief executive officer, GEP.

About GEP

GEP® delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters.

GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

