ReelGOLF Hits the Market as the First On-Course Camera Technology to Feature Tee and Green View Shot Tracking

New video solution allows players to capture and preserve experiences on signature holes while providing opportunity to premier courses worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Of all the new technology debuted at the 2023 PGA Show, ReelGOLF , an artificial intelligence product, is on track to be an industry disruptor. ReelGOLF is the first on-course autonomous videography system that gives players the chance to preserve memories made out on the course in PGA-quality 4K video, enhancing the golfer experience and allowing resorts to add value to their partners and players while promoting their signature holes.

With ReelGOLF, smart cameras are placed discretely near the tee box on signature Par 3 holes. Players simply scan the QR code at the tee box (no app required), ReelGOLF records the shot, and the high-definition video is sent to the player's phone within minutes, primed and ready to share on social platforms.

The revolutionary golf tech concept is the product of HIO Media, a golf and media technology provider founded by Kevin Imes . Imes has secured multiple patents for ReelGOLF (15+ issued and pending U.S. patents, with several international patent applications), including a patent for being the first on-course golf recording and ball tracing system that combines AI-enabled cameras and doppler radar sensing technologies.

"While others have focused on enhancing driving ranges or simulators, we felt that capturing the on-course experience was an underserved and important portion of the overall golf experience," said Imes. "We are fortunate to have been awarded numerous patents to protect our unique technology and approach with ReelGOLF, and we know the power this concept has to change the on-course experience for players and courses alike."

Imes, a serial entrepreneur, was inspired to create ReelGOLF after playing the Old Course at St Andrews, where he realized that he had no good way to chronicle his round on the iconic course - one that most golfers only dream of playing.

"ReelGOLF will finally bring the amateur golf highlight into the modern age. Instead of shaky iPhone footage from hundreds of yards out, players will have their most treasured on-course memories in high-quality," said Imes.

ReelGOLF uses Bosch military-grade cameras that are bullet and hurricane-proof, feature windshield wipers and internal heaters, and include top-of-the-line privacy features so no video footage can be accessed by outside parties. ReelGOLF is also the first system to successfully develop one camera shot tracing, a feat others said was impossible to accomplish.

Last August, the ReelGOLF system was tested for one day at the Payne's Valley 19th hole at Big Cedar Lodge. Miraculously, two golfers sunk hole-in-ones in the span of a few minutes. Both were captured by ReelGOLF cameras and the story was featured by Golfweek , Golf Digest , and Golf Channel , demonstrating in perfect fashion the benefit of this technology to players and courses alike.

ReelGOLF is now accepting inquiries from courses across the globe. To learn more about this golf tech revolution, visit reelgolf.com or follow along on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Youtube .

About Hole-in-One Media, Inc.

ReelGOLF™ was designed by Hole-in-One Media, Inc., a media technology provider based in Austin, Texas. ReelGOLF is a patented AI-enabled videography system that captures on-course golf experiences for everyday golfers. With a scan of a tee box QR code, ReelGOLF records golfers' shots for them to cherish for a lifetime. More information can be found by visiting reelgolf.com or by following along on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and Youtube .

