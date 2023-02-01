OTIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

Delivers MSD fourth quarter organic growth and strong Service operating profit margin expansion; announces 2023 outlook supported by solid New Equipment backlog and 4.1% maintenance portfolio growth

4Q Net sales down 3.6% and organic sales up 6.1% with GAAP EPS up 9.2% and adjusted EPS up 4.2%

4Q New Equipment orders up 4%; FY up 7%; backlog up 3%, adjusted backlog up 11% at constant currency

Maintenance portfolio units up 4.1%

FY Net sales down 4.3% and organic sales up 2.5% with GAAP EPS up 2.4% and adjusted EPS up 7.5%

FY GAAP cash flow from operations of $1.6 billion ; free cash flow of $1.45 billion , or 115% of net income

Announcing 2023 outlook* with organic sales up 4 to 6%, adjusted earnings per share of $3.35 to $3.50 and free cash flow of $1.5 to $1.55 billion

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) reported full year net sales of $13.7 billion with 2.5% organic growth. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 2.4% to $2.96 and adjusted diluted EPS increased 7.5% to $3.17.

"Otis ended the year on a high note, with strong performance in the fourth quarter, including mid single digit organic sales growth in both New Equipment and Service and continued Service operating profit margin expansion," said Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks. "For the third year in a row, we delivered strong annual results. We are successfully navigating through macro challenges that have pressured our business. In 2022 we delivered 7.1% growth in New Equipment Orders, accelerated growth in our industry-leading Service portfolio to 4.1%, and grew adjusted EPS high single digits — while distributing over $1.3B to shareholders, including $850M through share repurchases. Our strong fourth quarter and full year results provide momentum into 2023. We will remain focused on driving top-line growth — including continued robust portfolio growth and executing on our strong New Equipment backlog — while also expanding operating profit margins, returning cash to shareholders through our capital-allocation strategy, and pursuing additional progress toward our ESG goals."

Key Figures

($ millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2022

2021

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX)

2022

2021

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX) Net sales $ 3,439

$ 3,569

(3.6) %

4.6 %

$ 13,685

$ 14,298

(4.3) %

1.6 % Adjusted net sales $ 3,439

$ 3,506

(1.9) %

6.4 %

$ 13,579

$ 14,045

(3.3) %

2.6 % Organic sales growth











6.1 %













2.5 %































GAAP Operating profit $ 491

$ 496

$ (5)





$ 2,033

$ 2,108

$ (75)



Operating profit margin 14.3 %

13.9 %

40 bps





14.9 %

14.7 %

20 bps



Net income $ 297

$ 281

5.7 %





$ 1,253

$ 1,246

0.6 %



Earnings per share $ 0.71

$ 0.65

9.2 %





$ 2.96

$ 2.89

2.4 %



































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit $ 505

$ 515

$ (10)

$ 39

$ 2,126

$ 2,158

$ (32)

$ 124 Operating profit margin 14.7 %

14.7 %

0 bps





15.7 %

15.4 %

30 bps



Net income $ 316

$ 308

2.6 %





$ 1,343

$ 1,271

5.7 %



Earnings per share $ 0.75

$ 0.72

4.2 %





$ 3.17

$ 2.95

7.5 %





Fourth quarter net sales of $3.4 billion decreased 3.6% versus the prior year, with a 6.1% increase in organic sales which was more than offset by an 8.2% headwind from foreign exchange. Organic sales increased in both segments, up 5.1% in New Equipment and 6.9% in Service.

Fourth quarter GAAP operating profit of $491 million decreased $5 million and adjusted operating profit decreased $10 million. Excluding a $49 million impact from foreign exchange, adjusted operating profit at constant currency increased $39 million, driven by Service. GAAP operating profit margin expanded 40 basis points to 14.3% and adjusted operating profit margin was flat versus prior year at 14.7% due to benefits from segment performance and mix offset by corporate cost headwinds.

GAAP EPS increased 9.2% to $0.71 and adjusted EPS increased 4.2% to $0.75, driven by operating profit growth at constant currency and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by headwinds from foreign exchange.

Full year net sales decreased 4.3%, as a 5.9% headwind from foreign exchange more than offset a 2.5% increase in organic sales. GAAP and adjusted operating profit decreased $75 million and $32 million, respectively, as segment operating profit growth was more than offset by foreign exchange headwinds. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 20 basis points and 30 basis points, respectively, as a result of strong Service segment performance and mix tailwinds. GAAP and adjusted EPS increased 2.4% and 7.5%, respectively, driven by operating profit growth at constant currency, a reduction in the effective tax rate and lower noncontrolling interest, partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds.

New Equipment





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ millions)

2022

2021

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX)

2022

2021

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX) Net sales

$ 1,461

$ 1,562

(6.5) %

1.6 %

$ 5,864

$ 6,428

(8.8) %

(3.9) % Adjusted net sales

$ 1,461

$ 1,508

(3.1) %

5.1 %

$ 5,778

$ 6,208

(6.9) %

(1.8) % Organic sales growth













5.1 %













(1.7) %

































GAAP Operating profit

$ 66

$ 77

$ (11)





$ 358

$ 459

$ (101)



Operating profit margin

4.5 %

4.9 %

(40) bps





6.1 %

7.1 %

(100) bps





































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit

$ 72

$ 76

$ (4)

$ 3

$ 381

$ 442

$ (61)

$ (53) Operating profit margin

4.9 %

5.0 %

(10) bps





6.6 %

7.1 %

(50) bps





In the fourth quarter, net sales of $1.5 billion decreased 6.5% with a 5.1% increase in organic sales more than offset by an 8.1% headwind from foreign exchange. Organic sales were up 12.0% and 10.7% in EMEA and the Americas, respectively, and down slightly in Asia, with low teens growth in Asia Pacific, offset by 4.3% declines in China.

GAAP operating profit decreased $11 million to $66 million and adjusted operating profit decreased $4 million to $72 million as volume, productivity, and lower SG&A expense were more than offset by commodity headwinds and unfavorable mix. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin contracted 40 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively.

Fourth quarter New Equipment orders were up 4% at constant currency from high single digit growth in Asia Pacific and EMEA and mid single digit growth in China, more than offsetting mid single digit declines in the Americas. Full year New Equipment orders were up 7% with high teens growth in the Americas and mid teens growth in EMEA and Asia Pacific, offset by mid single digit declines in China. GAAP New Equipment backlog was up 3%, adjusted backlog at constant currency increased 11% versus the prior year.

Full year net sales decreased 8.8% with a 1.7% decrease in organic sales driven by macro headwinds, largely in China, and supply-chain and installation related delays, primarily in the Americas. GAAP operating profit decreased $101 million and adjusted operating profit decreased $61 million as productivity and lower SG&A expense were more than offset by the impact from lower volume, including related under absorption, unfavorable mix and $107 million in commodity headwinds. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin contracted 100 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively.

Service





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ millions)

2022

2021

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX)

2022

2021

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX) Net sales

$ 1,978

$ 2,007

(1.4) %

6.9 %

$ 7,821

$ 7,870

(0.6) %

6.1 % Adjusted net sales

$ 1,978

$ 1,998

(1.0) %

7.3 %

$ 7,801

$ 7,837

(0.5) %

6.3 % Organic sales growth













6.9 %













6.0 %

































GAAP Operating profit

$ 461

$ 447

$ 14





$ 1,789

$ 1,762

$ 27



Operating profit margin

23.3 %

22.3 %

100 bps





22.9 %

22.4 %

50 bps





































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit

$ 472

$ 463

$ 9

$ 51

$ 1,832

$ 1,801

$ 31

$ 179 Operating profit margin

23.9 %

23.2 %

70 bps





23.5 %

23.0 %

50 bps





In the fourth quarter, net sales of $2.0 billion decreased 1.4%, with a 6.9% increase in organic sales more than offset by an 8.3% headwind from foreign exchange. Organic maintenance and repair sales increased 6.5% and organic modernization sales increased 8.8%.

GAAP operating profit of $461 million increased $14 million and adjusted operating profit of $472 million increased $51 million at constant currency due to higher volume, and favorable pricing and productivity, partially offset by annual wage inflation. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 100 basis points and 70 basis points, respectively.

Full year net sales decreased 0.6% with a 6.0% increase in organic sales more than offset by a 6.7% headwind from foreign exchange. GAAP operating profit increased $27 million and adjusted operating profit increased $179 million at constant currency driven by higher volume, favorable pricing and productivity, partially offset by annual wage inflation. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin both expanded 50 basis points.

Cash flow





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, ($ millions)

2022

2021

Y/Y

2022

2021

Y/Y Cash flow from operations

$ 464

$ 277

$ 187

$ 1,560

$ 1,750

$ (190) Free cash flow

$ 430

$ 236

$ 194

$ 1,445

$ 1,594

$ (149) Free cash flow conversion

145 %

84 %





115 %

128 %





Fourth quarter cash from operations of $464 million increased $187 million and free cash flow of $430 million increased $194 million versus prior year from higher net income from operations and supplier payment timing.

Full year cash from operations of $1.6 billion decreased $190 million and full year free cash flow of $1.45 billion decreased $149 million driven by lower net income from operations, higher inventory to support backlog conversion, and timing of collections, partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

2023 Outlook*

Otis is announcing its full year outlook:

Net sales of $13.8 to $14.1 billion , up 1.5 to 4%

Organic sales up 4 to 6%

Adjusted operating profit of $2.20 to $2.25 billion , up $130 to $175 million at constant currency; up $70 to $130 million at actual currency

Adjusted EPS of $3.35 to $3.50 , up 6 to 10%; adjusted effective tax rate between 26.0% and 26.5%

Free cash flow of $1.5 to $1.55 billion with conversion of 105 to 115% of GAAP net income

*Note: When we provide outlook for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, adjusted effective tax rate and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures (referenced in this press release) to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the attached tables. These tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted remaining performance obligation ("RPO"), constant currency and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted net sales represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature ("other significant items").

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items. Management believes organic sales is a useful measure in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted SG&A expense represents SG&A expense (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted general corporate expenses and other represents general corporate expenses and other (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted net interest expense represents net interest expense (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the impacts of non-recurring acquisition related financing costs and related net interest expense pending the completion of a transaction.

The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure) adjusted for other significant items and the tax impact of restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to Otis Worldwide Corporation (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items, including related tax effects. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the per share impact of restructuring and other significant items, including related tax effects.

Adjusted RPO or Adjusted Backlog represents RPO (otherwise referred to herein as backlog from time to time) (a GAAP measure) excluding other significant items.

Management believes that adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted SG&A, adjusted general corporate expenses and other, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, the adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted RPO are useful measures in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Additionally, GAAP financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates ("AFX"). We use the non-GAAP measure "at constant currency" or "CFX" to show changes in our financial results without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under U.S. GAAP, income statement results are translated in U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Otis' ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations, operating profit, the effective tax rate, net sales and expected cash flow from operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Otis' future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "medium-term," "near-term," "confident," "goals" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, dividends, share repurchases, tax rates, research & development spend, credit ratings, net indebtedness and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions, or statements that relate to climate change and our intent to achieve certain environmental, social and governance targets or goals, including operational impacts and costs associated therewith, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, Otis claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices and other inflationary pressures, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and variants thereof and the ongoing economic recovery therefrom and their effects on, among other things, global supply, demand and distribution), natural disasters (whether as a result of climate change or otherwise) and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate, including the effects of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and export controls, on general market conditions, commodity costs, global trade policies, currency exchange rates and stakeholder perception in the near term and beyond; (3) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (4) future levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, credit market conditions and Otis' capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Otis' common stock ("Common Stock"), which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) fluctuations in prices and delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers, whether as a result of COVID-19, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine or otherwise; (8) cost reduction or containment actions, restructuring costs and related savings and other consequences thereof; (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes and labor inflation in the markets in which Otis and its businesses operate globally; (13) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate, including as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; (14) the ability of Otis to retain and hire key personnel; (15) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, the integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (16) the determination by the Internal Revenue Service and other tax authorities that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions in connection with the separation (the "Separation") from United Technologies Corporation (now known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTX"); and (17) our obligations and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with RTX and Carrier Corporation in connection with the Separation. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statement on Form 10 and the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Sales

$ 3,439

$ 3,569

$ 13,685

$ 14,298 Costs and Expenses:

















Cost of products and services sold

2,479

2,530

9,765

10,105

Research and development

38

46

150

159

Selling, general and administrative

448

503

1,763

1,948

Total Costs and Expenses

2,965

3,079

11,678

12,212 Other income (expense), net

17

6

26

22 Operating profit

491

496

2,033

2,108

Non-service pension cost (benefit)

—

5

2

11

Interest expense (income), net

36

44

143

136 Net income before income taxes

455

447

1,888

1,961

Income tax expense

137

137

519

541 Net income

318

310

1,369

1,420

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

21

29

116

174 Net income attributable to Otis Worldwide Corporation

$ 297

$ 281

$ 1,253

$ 1,246



















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:

















Basic

$ 0.71

$ 0.66

$ 2.98

$ 2.91

Diluted

$ 0.71

$ 0.65

$ 2.96

$ 2.89 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:

















Basic shares

415.8

424.9

420.0

427.7

Diluted Shares

418.7

429.1

423.0

431.4

Otis Worldwide Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit





Quarter Ended December 31,

Quarter Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2022

2021



Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted * Net Sales















New Equipment

$ 1,461

$ 1,461

$ 1,562

$ 1,508 Service

1,978

1,978

2,007

1,998 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 3,439

$ 3,439

$ 3,569

$ 3,506

















Operating Profit















New Equipment

$ 66

$ 72

$ 77

$ 76 Service

461

472

447

463 Segment Operating Profit

527

544

524

539 General corporate expenses and other

(36)

(39)

(28)

(24) Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 491

$ 505

$ 496

$ 515

















Segment Operating Profit Margin















New Equipment

4.5 %

4.9 %

4.9 %

5.0 % Service

23.3 %

23.9 %

22.3 %

23.2 % Total Operating Profit Margin

14.3 %

14.7 %

13.9 %

14.7 %





















Year Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2022

2021



Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted * Net Sales















New Equipment

$ 5,864

$ 5,778

$ 6,428

$ 6,208 Service

7,821

7,801

7,870

7,837 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 13,685

$ 13,579

$ 14,298

$ 14,045

















Operating Profit















New Equipment

$ 358

$ 381

$ 459

$ 442 Service

1,789

1,832

1,762

1,801 Segment Operating Profit

2,147

2,213

2,221

2,243 General corporate expenses and other

(114)

(87)

(113)

(85) Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 2,033

$ 2,126

$ 2,108

$ 2,158

















Segment Operating Profit Margin















New Equipment

6.1 %

6.6 %

7.1 %

7.1 % Service

22.9 %

23.5 %

22.4 %

23.0 % Total Operating Profit Margin

14.9 %

15.7 %

14.7 %

15.4 %



* Adjusted amounts presented for 2021 periods have been adjusted to exclude the impact of our operations in Russia, for comparability to adjusted amounts presented for 2022 periods.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2022

2021 *

2022

2021 *

















New Equipment















GAAP Net sales

$ 1,461

$ 1,562

$ 5,864

$ 6,428 Russia sales

—

(54)

(86)

(220) Adjusted New Equipment Sales

$ 1,461

$ 1,508

$ 5,778

$ 6,208

















GAAP Operating profit

$ 66

$ 77

$ 358

$ 459 Restructuring

5

6

23

23 Russia operations

—

(7)

(3)

(40) Russia conflict-related charges

1

—

3

— Adjusted New Equipment Operating Profit

$ 72

$ 76

$ 381

$ 442 Reported New Equipment Operating Profit Margin

4.5 %

4.9 %

6.1 %

7.1 % Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

4.9 %

5.0 %

6.6 %

7.1 %

















Service















GAAP Net sales

$ 1,978

$ 2,007

$ 7,821

$ 7,870 Russia sales

—

(9)

(20)

(33) Adjusted Service Sales

$ 1,978

$ 1,998

$ 7,801

$ 7,837

















GAAP Operating profit

$ 461

$ 447

$ 1,789

$ 1,762 Restructuring

10

15

37

33 Russia operations

—

1

4

6 Russia conflict-related charges

1

—

2

— Adjusted Service Operating Profit

$ 472

$ 463

$ 1,832

$ 1,801 Reported Service Operating Profit Margin

23.3 %

22.3 %

22.9 %

22.4 % Adjusted Operating Profit Margin

23.9 %

23.2 %

23.5 %

23.0 %

















General Corporate Expenses and Other















GAAP General corporate expenses and other

$ (36)

$ (28)

$ (114)

$ (113) Russia other expense (income)

—

1

4

1 Russia sale and conflict-related charges

(2)

—

23

— One-time separation costs, net and other

(1)

3

—

27 Adjusted General Corporate Expenses and Other

$ (39)

$ (24)

$ (87)

$ (85)

















Total Otis















GAAP Operating profit

$ 491

$ 496

$ 2,033

$ 2,108 Restructuring

15

21

60

56 Russia operations

—

(5)

5

(33) Russia sale and conflict-related charges

—

—

28

— One-time separation costs, net and other

(1)

3

—

27 Adjusted Total Operating Profit

$ 505

$ 515

$ 2,126

$ 2,158 Reported Total Operating Profit Margin

14.3 %

13.9 %

14.9 %

14.7 % Adjusted Total Operating Profit Margin

14.7 %

14.7 %

15.7 %

15.4 %



* Adjusted amounts presented for 2021 periods have been adjusted to exclude the impact of our operations in Russia, for comparability to adjusted amounts presented for 2022 periods.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2022

2021 *

2022

2021 * Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 505

$ 515

$ 2,126

$ 2,158 Non-service pension cost (benefit)

—

5

2

11 Net interest expense 1, 2

36

30

139

123 Adjusted income from operations before income taxes

469

480

1,985

2,024 Income tax expense

137

137

519

541 Tax impact on restructuring and non-recurring items

(5)

7

5

13 Non-recurring tax items

—

—

2

26 Adjusted net income from operations

337

336

1,459

1,444 Noncontrolling interest 3

21

28

116

173 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 316

$ 308

$ 1,343

$ 1,271

















GAAP income attributable to common shareholders

$ 297

$ 281

$ 1,253

$ 1,246 Restructuring

15

21

60

56 Zardoya Otis Tender Offer finance costs 1

—

14

5

14 Russia operations 2, 3

—

(4)

4

(33) Russia sale and conflict-related charges

—

—

28

— One-time separation costs, net and other

(1)

3

—

27 Tax effects of restructuring, non-recurring items and other adjustments

5

(7)

(5)

(13) Non-recurring tax items

—

—

(2)

(26) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 316

$ 308

$ 1,343

$ 1,271

















Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.71

$ 0.65

$ 2.96

$ 2.89 Impact to diluted earnings per share

0.04

0.07

0.21

0.06 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.75

$ 0.72

$ 3.17

$ 2.95

















Effective Tax Rate

30.1 %

30.6 %

27.5 %

27.6 % Impact of adjustments on effective tax rate

(2.0) %

(0.6) %

(1.0) %

1.1 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

28.1 %

30.0 %

26.5 %

28.7 %



* Adjusted amounts presented for 2021 periods have been adjusted to exclude the impact of our operations in Russia, for comparability to adjusted amounts presented for 2022 periods.

1 Otis incurred interest costs associated with financing the Zardoya Otis Tender Offer. Net interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 are reflected as adjusted without those costs.

2 Net interest expense is reflected as adjusted, without $1 million of interest income from its operations in Russia in the year ended December 31, 2021.

3 Noncontrolling interest is reflected as adjusted, without $1 million of income in the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Components of Changes in Net Sales



Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Compared with Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

























Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net

Total New Equipment

5.1 %

(8.1) %

(3.5) %

(6.5) % Service

6.9 %

(8.3) %

— %

(1.4) % Maintenance and Repair

6.5 %

(8.4) %

(0.2) %

(2.1) % Modernization

8.8 %

(8.5) %

1.1 %

1.4 % Total Net Sales

6.1 %

(8.2) %

(1.5) %

(3.6) %



































Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2021

















Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures, net

Total New Equipment

(1.7) %

(4.9) %

(2.2) %

(8.8) % Service

6.0 %

(6.7) %

0.1 %

(0.6) % Maintenance and Repair

5.6 %

(6.8) %

— %

(1.2) % Modernization

8.1 %

(6.5) %

0.5 %

2.1 % Total Net Sales

2.5 %

(5.9) %

(0.9) %

(4.3) %



















Components of New Equipment Backlog





December 31, 2022



Y/Y Growth % New Equipment Backlog increase at actual currency

3 % Russia

2 % Foreign exchange impact to New Equipment Backlog

6 % Adjusted New Equipment Backlog increase at constant currency

11 %

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit at Constant Currency

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Compared with Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

















(dollars in millions)

2022

2021

Y/Y New Equipment











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 72

$ 76

$ (4) Impact of foreign exchange

7

—

7 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 79

$ 76

$ 3













Service











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 472

$ 463

$ 9 Impact of foreign exchange

42

—

42 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 514

$ 463

$ 51













Otis Consolidated











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 505

$ 515

$ (10) Impact of foreign exchange

49

—

49 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 554

$ 515

$ 39



























Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared with Year Ended December 31, 2021

















(dollars in millions)

2022

2021

Y/Y New Equipment











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 381

$ 442

$ (61) Impact of foreign exchange

8

—

8 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 389

$ 442

$ (53)













Service











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 1,832

$ 1,801

$ 31 Impact of foreign exchange

148

—

148 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 1,980

$ 1,801

$ 179













Otis Consolidated











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 2,126

$ 2,158

$ (32) Impact of foreign exchange

156

—

156 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 2,282

$ 2,158

$ 124

Otis Worldwide Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,189

$ 1,565 Restricted cash

5

1,910 Accounts receivable, net

3,357

3,232 Contract assets

664

550 Inventories

617

622 Other current assets

311

382 Total Current Assets

6,143

8,261 Future income tax benefits

285

335 Fixed assets, net

719

774 Operating lease right-of-use assets

449

526 Intangible assets, net

369

419 Goodwill

1,567

1,667 Other assets

287

297 Total Assets

$ 9,819

$ 12,279









Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity







Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$ 670

$ 24 Accounts payable

1,717

1,556 Accrued liabilities

1,794

1,993 Contract liabilities

2,662

2,674 Total Current Liabilities

6,843

6,247 Long-term debt

6,098

7,249 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations

392

558 Operating lease liabilities

315

336 Future income tax obligations

279

267 Other long-term liabilities

556

606 Total Liabilities

14,483

15,263









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

135

160 Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity:







Common Stock and additional paid-in-capital

162

119 Treasury Stock

(1,575)

(725) Accumulated deficit

(2,865)

(2,256) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(592)

(763) Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

(4,870)

(3,625) Noncontrolling interest

71

481 Total Equity (Deficit)

(4,799)

(3,144) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)

$ 9,819

$ 12,279

Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Activities:















Net income from operations

$ 318

$ 310

$ 1,369

$ 1,420 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

46

51

191

203 Stock compensation cost

26

17

67

65 Change in:















Accounts receivable, net

(138)

(45)

(309)

(152) Contract assets and liabilities, current

(105)

(87)

38

53 Inventories, net

15

(4)

(65)

14 Accounts payable

135

(100)

272

130 Pension contributions

(6)

(14)

(34)

(37) Other operating activities, net

173

149

31

54 Net cash flows provided by operating activities

464

277

1,560

1,750 Investing Activities:















Capital expenditures

(34)

(41)

(115)

(156) Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash

(8)

(21)

(46)

(80) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash

—

—

61

— Proceeds from sale of (investments in) equity securities

—

—

(7)

40 Other investing activities, net

(53)

42

74

107 Net cash flows used in investing activities

(95)

(20)

(33)

(89) Financing Activities:















Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net

33

(10)

113

(655) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

—

1,831

—

2,030 Payment of debt issuance costs

—

(14)

—

(25) Repayment of long-term debt

—

—

(500)

— Dividends paid on Common Stock

(120)

(102)

(465)

(393) Repurchases of Common Stock

(150)

—

(850)

(725) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(11)

(25)

(118)

(155) Acquisition of Zardoya Otis shares

—

—

(1,802)

— Other financing activities, net

(2)

(1)

(30)

(19) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(250)

1,679

(3,652)

58 Summary of Activity:















Net cash provided by operating activities

464

277

1,560

1,750 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(95)

(20)

(33)

(89) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(250)

1,679

(3,652)

58 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

34

(32)

(157)

(43) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

153

1,904

(2,282)

1,676 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,042

1,573

3,477

1,801 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

1,195

3,477

1,195

3,477 Less: Restricted cash

6

1,912

6

1,912 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 1,189

$ 1,565

$ 1,189

$ 1,565

Otis Worldwide Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





Quarter Ended December 31,



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2022

2021













Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 297



$ 281

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 464



$ 277

Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders



156 %



99 % Capital expenditures

(34)



(41)

Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders



(11) %



(15) % Free cash flow

$ 430



$ 236

Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders



145 %



84 %

















Year Ended December 31,



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2022

2021













Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 1,253



$ 1,246

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 1,560



$ 1,750

Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders



125 %



140 % Capital expenditures

(115)



(156)

Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders



(9) %



(13) % Free cash flow

$ 1,445



$ 1,594

Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders



115 %



128 %

Media Contact

Katy Padgett

+1-860-674-3047

kathleen.padgett@otis.com

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Rednor

+1-860-676-6011

investor.relations@otis.com

