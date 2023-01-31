TeachTown's enCORE Wins Dual Recognition in Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 

WOBURN, MASS., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum software for students with moderate to severe disabilities, announces today that its K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, has been named a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 Primary Education and Secondary Education categories. Available for students in kindergarten through the transition years, enCORE drives measurable student improvement and ensures all students have equitable, inclusive access to the general education curriculum.

"Each year the Awards of Excellence grow to include a more diverse range of products and companies," says the Tech & Learning Awards' Editorial Team. "With this being the case, judging and finding our winners, like TeachTown's enCORE, becomes a tougher decision with each award. All of our judging is performed by industry experts, meaning those who have impressed and won the award should be truly proud of their achievement. Well done from all of us at Tech & Learning!"

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 rewards the very best products in education technology in the last 12 months, selecting those that significantly impact education professionals, students and/or teachers. TeachTown's K-12 standards-based, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, was judged based on its feature set, innovation, perceived value and ease of use, deeming it a standout product within the sector.

"It is an honor for enCORE's advanced blended learning model, ability to bring ease and efficiency to the lives of educators, and capacity to drive positive student outcomes to receive this level of recognition," says Richard Becker, Chief Executive Officer, TeachTown. He states, "This acknowledgement further validates that we are offering a world-class product for complex learners who deserve access to meaningful education opportunities."

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with moderate to severe disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities.

