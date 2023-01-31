Schlage Introduces the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever at the International Builders' Show® 2023

America's Most Trusted® Lock Brand1 Expands Its Leading Smart WiFi Lock Portfolio to Provide Consumers with Added Protection and Connectivity to Even More Doors in the Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a leading provider of home security and access solutions for over a century, today unveiled the Schlage EncodeTM Smart WiFi Lever at the 2023 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS). Expanding the award-winning Schlage Encode family, the latest smart lock is designed to work on standard single bore-hole doors, offering the security and convenience of the Schlage smart lock experience to more areas of the home. From garages and side doors to offices and guest suites, the innovative lever functionality is an ideal solution for any residential door that uses a knob or lever.

The leading Schlage Encode family of products is on display at IBS 2023 at booth C2115. The product lineup includes the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt (introduced 2019), Schlage Encode Plus™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt (introduced 2022) and now the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever (introduced January 31, 2023). Backed by a century of expertise in designing the most trusted locks, the Encode family offers the finest access point protection anywhere in the home and seamless integration with leading smart home technology, like Google HomeTM and Amazon Alexa.

"We're seeing a shift in how people are using their living spaces. Whether it's converting a bedroom into a home office, or welcoming extended family into the home, consumers are asking for the convenience and security provided by the Schlage Encode deadbolt that can be used on doors that aren't prepped for a deadbolt," said David Perozzi, general manager, Allegion Home. "The Encode Lever unlocks another layer of home security for consumers, replacing traditional knobs and levers throughout the home with the power of the Schlage Encode family."

Each Schlage Encode product is supported by the Schlage Home App, which enables remote access to the lock and a variety of useful features that help users and homebuilders alike. The same unique and highly rated features developed with Schlage's original WiFi-enabled locks are available with the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever through the Schlage Home app:

Homeowners will enjoy being able to check the status of their devices and lock/unlock the Encode Lever remotely from their phones.

Homeowners can create and manage up to 100 access codes from the app, as well as set schedules for those codes for recurring, temporary or permanent access.

Real-time activity logs make it easy to know when a code has been used, and customizable push notifications provide an added layer of security and peace of mind.

Pairing the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever with the Schlage Home app allows homeowners to use Alexa or Google Assistant to securely control their lock via voice.

The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever is compatible with iOS and Android devices via the Schlage Home app.

"Per Parks Associates, roughly nine million households in the U.S. currently have at least one smart lock, which demonstrates strong consumer interest in smart locking technology," said Dave Ilardi, SVP and president of Allegion Americas. "Whether you're a homeowner interested in designing a connected home, or a multifamily builder looking to modernize your projects, the common denominator for access control solutions should always be trust. With more than a century's worth of expertise in crafting the highest quality door locks, the Schlage Encode family of products is the ideal combination of classic superior security with robust connectivity features for the modern home."

The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever received the industry's best rating for Security, Durability and Finish as designated by independent experts at the Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association2. It also boasts a built-in alarm that detects when forceful entry is being attempted and offers auto-lock, which can be set for various lengths of time for hassle-free control.

To easily customize and match a variety of home décor, the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever is offered in traditional and contemporary designs that deliver quality and craftsmanship to complement a variety of personal styles. These include two trim styles and four lever styles, available in satin nickel, bright chrome, matte black and aged bronze finishes.

The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever will be available for purchase this spring and will retail for $309.99 MSRP. For more information, please visit www.Schlage.com or visit the Schlage booth (#C2115) at the International Builders' Show. For additional information on the Schlage Encode family, please reference the following press kit.

Schlage is part of the Allegion family of brands.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access. We keep people and their assets safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions, convenient access and advanced technology.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

1 Schlage received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted® Door Lockset Brand study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

2 Home Page - BHMA Certified (securehome.org)

