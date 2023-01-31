"It's Good to be the King"

Auer Growth Fund Named a 2022 Category King by The Wall Street Journal

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indianapolis-based Auer Growth Fund was recognized as 2022's top-performing Small-Cap Core fund by The Wall Street Journal in their latest "Category Kings in 9 Realms" round-up, published in print on January 9, 2023.

The Wall Street Journal ranks each fund by their one-year total returns, which is calculated by changes in net asset values with reinvested distributions; assets are as of December 30, 2022. The Auer Growth Fund posted a 1-year total return of 10.0%, with a 10.9% return in the 4th quarter alone.

AUERX, the smallest of the top five funds in the Small-Cap Core category for 2022, was the top-performer, out-earning the category average (-14.4%) by 24.4%. That same year, AUERX also outperformed its benchmark S&P 500 Index by 28.1%, whose one-year return was -18.1% as of December 31, 2022.

Maintaining a disciplined investment strategy, the Auer Growth Fund selects stocks of companies whose quarterly year-over-year profit growth is 25% with quarterly year-over-year revenue growth of at least 20%; stocks must also have a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 12 times earnings. Any stock that doesn't meet the firm's demanding criteria on a quarterly basis is removed from the portfolio, plus a stock is sold if it doubles in value.

SBAuer was established in 2008 when, after twenty years of investing with the strategy, father and son team Bryan and Bob Auer converted their portfolio into a retail mutual fund—the Auer Growth Fund. Currently, lead manager Bob Auer and managers Eric McKenzie and Auer's brother Paul oversee the Fund's investment picks.

"Even though 2022 was a difficult year for most investors, it was a turning point from ten-year stretch of zero-percent interest rates, which may have caused the largest misallocation of capital in investing history. I believe that strong fundamentals paired with attractive valuations—prices in relation to earnings, book, cash flow and sales—will be much more rewarded going forward," says AUERX fund manager Bob Auer.

About SB Auer, LLC:

SB Auer, LLC, is an SEC-registered, registered investment advisor with $36.9 million AUM as of 12/31/2022.

All of its assets are in the Auer Growth Fund, with the sole objective being capital appreciation. Visit sbauerfunds.com for information.

Disclosures:

AUERX (12/31/2022) - 1 Year: 9.97%, 3 Year: 16.13%, 5 Year: 8.31%, 10 Year: 8.65%, Inception (12/28/2007): 2.05%. Total Gross Expense Ratio: 2.37% as of March 31, 2022

Performance quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than what is stated. Investment return and principal value will vary with market conditions so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. For current to most recent month-end performance, please visit sbauerfunds.com/performance or call us at 888-711-2837. The Fund imposes a 1% redemption fee on proceeds redeemed or exchanged within 7 days of purchase. The performance illustrated does not include the effect of the redemption charge. If it did, performance would have been lower.

You should carefully consider the investment objectives, potential risks, management fees, and charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The Fund's prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund, and should be read carefully before investing. You may obtain a current copy of the Fund's prospectus by calling 888-711-2837.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Small-cap and mid-cap investing involves greater risk not associated with investing in more established companies, such as greater price volatility, business risk, less liquidity and increased competitive threat. Stocks of micro-capitalization companies are more volatile, less liquid, involve substantial risks, and are subject to more abrupt or erratic movements than small, mid or large capitalization companies. The Fund invests in companies that appear to be growth-oriented companies. If the Adviser's perceptions of a company's growth potential are wrong, the securities purchased may not perform as expected, causing losses that will reduce the Fund's return.

The Auer Growth Fund (AUERX) was listed as Category Kings in 9 Realms for the Small-Cap Core category. The Wall Street Journal's Category Kings recognizes funds ranked in the top 10 of their respective Lipper mutual fund categories, ranked by one-year total returns (changes in net asset values with reinvested distributions) as of December 30, 2022, assets are as of November 30, 2022. All data are final, 3-year, 5-year and 10-year performance are also shown in the listing. The Auer Growth Fund is listed as 1st out of 422 funds for the 1-year ranking, 136 out of 425 funds for 3-year ranking, 5 out of 353 funds for 5-year ranking, and 262 out of 294 funds for 10-year ranking.

The thoughts and opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author. The discussion of individual companies should not be considered a recommendation of such companies by the Fund's investment adviser. The discussion is designed to provide a reader with an understanding of how the Fund's investment adviser manages the Fund's portfolio.

For Shareholder Services, please call 888-711-AUER (2837).

Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC, 225 Pictoria Dr., Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45246 United States. (Member FINRA)

