Gen Brands Awarded for Excellence in Cyber Safety in AV-Comparatives' Annual Summary Report

Norton Stood Out in Malware Protection, Avast and AVG in the Main Test Series, and Avira in Real-World Protection

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen (NASDAQ: GEN), a global leader dedicated to powering Digital Freedom, today announced that its cyber threat protection solutions from Avast, AVG, Norton and Avira have collectively won eight AV-Comparatives awards. These awards recognize Gen's continued excellence in protecting people from a variety of threats and foster trust among consumers who are guided by the results of AV-Comparatives tests.

Norton received the Gold Award for the Malware Protection Test and received four Advanced+ awards. (PRNewswire)

Gen's family of brands are recognized for the following:

Norton received the Gold Award for the Malware Protection Test and received four Advanced+ awards.

Avast has been awarded a Top-Rated Product Award for 2022, after reaching Advanced+ level in 6 out of 7 tests, and Advanced for the remaining test. Avast also received Silver Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Malware Protection Test.

AVG has been awarded a Top-Rated Product Award for 2022, after reaching Advanced+ level in 6 out of 7 tests, and Advanced in the remaining test. AVG also received Silver Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Malware Protection Test.

Avira has been honored with the Gold Award for the Real-World Protection Test. Avira also received five Advanced+ and one Advanced Awards in this year's tests.

AV-Comparatives is globally recognized for its independent and rigorous annual testing of Windows-compatible security software products. Products are tested on protection against real-world threats, protection against malware, protection against targeted threats, effect on device performance and number of false-positives flagged. Throughout 2022, AV-Comparatives subjected 17 consumer security products for Windows for rigorous investigation, testing their ability to protect against threats without slowing down the PC.

"Given the rise in cyber threats year over year, consistent testing is important to ensure products can reliably protect people against attacks. Gen's security solutions perform well each year, which is evidenced by the brands' consistently high rankings," said Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. "Top-notch security products go from good to great by keeping the user experience in mind during the design process. Avast, AVG, Avira and Norton solutions all have a clean, modern interface with options for both expert and non-expert users."

"We are honored to have our security solutions continuously recognized by AV-Comparatives. This would not be possible without the entire Gen team, who is dedicated to protecting our customers as they navigate the digital world," said Michal Pechoucek, Chief Technology Officer for Gen. "Each of our Gen cyber safety brands are flourishing with strong results. As we're now under one company, we will work to include these award-winning features throughout each brand's product suite to create even stronger protection for our users."

Norton, Avast, Avira and AVG products help consumers protect their personal devices and private information from today's ever-evolving cyber threats. Protection solutions are available for smartphones, tablets and laptops, and include multi-layered malware protection powered by AI and machine learning-based security technology. Norton's most recent Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report found that the company blocked 769 million threats in a three month span, including 100M file-based malware, 25M phishing attempts, and 330K mobile-malware files. In the first half of 2022, Avast has set up honeypots in over 78 countries worldwide, and captured over 1.59 billion attacks, and nearly 2.3M unique attacker IP addresses on average per month via these honeypots alone.

For more information on AV-Comparatives, visit av-comparatives.org.

About Gen

Gen (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its trusted Cyber Safety brands, Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. Gen empowers people to live their digital lives safely, privately, and confidently today and for generations to come. Gen brings award-winning products and services in cybersecurity, online privacy and identity protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Learn more at GenDigital.com.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software". It also holds the EICAR certification as a "Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab".

Marina Ziegler Catherine Lockwood Gen Edelman for Gen Marina.Ziegler@GenDigital.com Catherine.Lockwood@Edelman.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen Digital Inc.