MINT HOUSE ANNOUNCES NEW LOCATION IN ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA

Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg Will Open Its Doors In Spring 2023, Marking The Third Florida Location For The Tech-First Hospitality Brand

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House , the premier tech-enabled residential hospitality brand offering spacious, high end apartment-style accommodations across the U.S., announced today the impending opening of Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida in Spring 2023. The newly constructed residential hospitality property – fully operated by Mint House – will offer 100 apartment-style hospitality units in the thriving EDGE district downtown. The transaction marks the third Florida location for the next-gen hospitality brand (which is currently operating two locations in Miami) and the first on the gulf coast.

Future Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg (PRNewswire)

Mint House, the innovative tech-first hospitality brand, will open its newest property and first on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg will offer luxurious amenities for guests staying a night or for multiple weeks, and will include a resort-style pool, wellness-focused fitness center, bicycle rental program and valet parking, plus direct access to the EDGE District's Main Street, St. Petersburg's hottest neighborhood for shopping, dining, nightlife and art. Each apartment-style hospitality unit will be equipped with a full kitchen, living and dining areas, and ample workspace.

"Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg will offer Mint House guests premium residential hospitality accommodations, bringing a truly differentiated experience to downtown St. Petersburg. Located in the exciting EDGE district, guests will enjoy high-end apartment style stays, incredible amenities and great walkability whether for a night or several weeks, while traveling on business, leisure, or a combination of the two" said Elizabeth Herzberg, Mint House's Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development.

"Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg represents the type of quality growth Mint House has experienced in the past couple of years: high-end apartment-style accommodations in thriving and growing markets like St. Petersburg," said Paul Sacco, Mint House's Chief Growth & Development Officer. "Mint House will be approaching 2,000 units active or signed in 2023, and this exciting new project is a terrific example of the Mint House offering."

In addition to offering tech-first spaces to work, stay and play, Mint House at Metro St. Petersburg will offer Mint House's signature Stock Your Stay program, allowing guests to pre-stock their apartment with groceries prior to arrival. Both properties will also participate in Mint House's subscription Mint Pass program, offering frequent travelers perks, and each create less CO2 emissions than a traditional hotel with smart thermostats, as well as zero soap and plastic waste.

Today, Mint House has more than 25 artfully designed, tech-first properties in more than 16 major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Austin and Nashville, with recent openings in Scottsdale, Dallas and Birmingham.

About Mint House

Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel model and creating a new category of hospitality that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and play away from home—all powered by technology. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with full kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces in prime downtown locations—offering a new kind of stay that's smarter and more comfortable than a hotel and delivers on the personalized service and consistency travelers have come to expect. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces. For more, visit minthouse.com and @staymint .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mint House