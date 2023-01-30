Involta Amps Up Disaster Recovery Service Offering with Next Generation DRaaS+ Enterprise Solution

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta, an industry-leading hybrid IT, cloud computing, and data center services company, announces a flexible and robust Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS+) offering.

DRaaS+ is a new, three-tiered model designed to deliver the right service level for securing essential business systems and data. This latest service offering builds on Involta's proven track record for providing leading DRaaS solutions since 2015 and is a direct result of client feedback.

DraaS+ allows Involta clients to choose their experience from a low-touch, infrastructure delivery-only model to a high-touch model, focused on regular validation and testing of the DR environment. With flexible compute consumption options of 100% commit, 50% commit and 25% commit, clients can optimize their spend in a predictable manner based on risk appetite and budget.

Business continuity is mission critical for today's enterprises; however, research shows that 93% of companies that lost their data center for 10 days or more due to a disaster filed for bankruptcy within one year. Half of the businesses that found themselves without data management for this same time period filed for bankruptcy immediately.1 Involta's DRaaS+ offering is a next-generation service model that provides the level of service its customers have come to expect, with a focus on business outcomes rather than just on infrastructure delivery.

"Ensuring businesses can bounce back from a disruptive event is no small feat. Staggering numbers paint a gloomy picture where most businesses will simply not survive a catastrophic data loss," comments Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta. "We are delighted to offer a full range of disaster recovery services designed to offer the level of support our enterprise customers need, all housed in Involta's owned, purpose-built, enterprise-grade data centers."

By utilizing best-in-class software on Involta's superior infrastructure, this solution will be available where and when it is most needed in the event of a natural disaster or cyber-attack. Additional benefits include:

No ingress or egress fees

100% infrastructure and platform SLA for all service tiers

DR plan development, best practices review, and regular guided testing

Expert-level engineer guided DR declaration

Various compute consumption models, allowing for a predictable cost structure

To learn more about DRaaS+ and how Involta helps enterprises navigate their digital transformation roadmaps across infrastructure, facilities, public or private cloud environments, consulting or security solutions, visit involta.com .

1 National Archives & Records Administration

About Involta

Involta is an award-winning hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm orchestrating digital transformation for the nation's leading enterprises. Involta's ongoing mission is rooted in partnership. Its personalized approach identifies clients' requirements while earning their trust to ultimately deliver Superior Infrastructure and Services, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver, keeping with the Involta brand promise.

Involta pairs strategic consulting with the unique ability to leverage owned data centers and infrastructure assets, empowering businesses with necessary security and reliability requirements. Its well-defined, rigorous process to deliver hybrid cloud, edge, consulting, and data center services have earned the company several designations, including a KLAS rating and review for partial healthcare IT outsourcing excellence. The company has also been recognized on several CRN lists and has been named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. 5000 for nine consecutive years.

Involta enables clients with the power to transform their technology and the freedom to focus on their core business. To learn more about Involta, visit involta.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

