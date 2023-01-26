ThinkCERCA Hosts Education Leader and Author, Dr. Elvis Epps, On Leading Through Adversity With Action

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its monthly webinar offerings, ThinkCERCA Founder and CEO, Eileen Murphy, will host a conversation with veteran education leader, author, and motivational speaker, Dr. Elvis Epps.

Our schools need leaders with the confidence and competence to make great decisions.

Leaders Need a Lift: Let's Talk Adversity to Action will take place on February 2nd at 11 a.m. CT.

Against increasingly daunting conditions that mentally, emotionally, and physically overwhelm school leaders, the 1-hour webinar will focus on what it takes to set the best impression with staff, students, and parents.

Dr. Epps' will also discuss his latest book, New Principal, No Problem: Leading a Winning Culture Without Losing Your Mind.

"My book was written with new and aspiring leaders in mind because I know what they are going through. I have been there, and I know the frustrations they will face. I wanted to provide a framework to help them succeed as new leaders. Leaders cannot effectively lead if they are frustrated, angry, upset, confused, or burned out. Our schools need leaders with the confidence and competence to make great decisions. School leaders are expected to lead their schools to higher heights while taking care of those they lead. I hope my presentations, book, and words have demonstrated that," said Dr. Epps.

ThinkCERCA's webinar programming aims to provide educational leaders with strategies for building instructional capacity around literacy, critical thinking, and writing across disciplines and between grade levels.

Recent features include:

A conversation with best-selling author and educator, Esther Wojcicki , on her T.R.I.C.K. method.

Two-part series, Boardroom to Classroo m, exploring the full path of onboarding a literacy and writing solution.

A step-by-step guide to building shared and equitable grading practices by a veteran public school principal.

Register for the Leaders Need a Lift: Let's Talk Adversity to Action webinar here .

Dr. Elvis Epps' book, New Principal, No Problem: Leading a Winning Culture Without Losing Your Mind, can be purchased here .

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to construct a cohesive argument, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually. Teachers gain 1:1 time with students and equip them with a step-by-step approach to thinking critically and reading and writing with purpose. Visit here to learn more about their solutions including Core ELA, benchmark evaluations, and more.

