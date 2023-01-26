Latina to Latina Podcast Reaches 2 Million Downloads

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LWC Studios is celebrating Latina to Latina podcast reaching two million lifetime downloads. The weekly interview series created and hosted by Alicia Menendez shares the professional journeys of Latinas from all walks of life. For the past four years, Latina to Latina has given listeners an in-depth look into the remarkable experiences of Latinas, from growing their companies and careers, balancing their family life and self-care, to persevering in systems built to keep them out, all while paving the way for those to who will follow them.

"I remember when we celebrated a thousand downloads," says Alicia Menendez, the show's host and creator. "At the time, one million downloads seemed like an impossibility! Then we hit one million and I wondered if we could keep growing at the same rate. Instead, the pace quickened. We have no formal marketing budget, but what do we have are loyal listeners who are evangelists for the show. This success is theirs."

Since its launch in 2018, the podcast has released nearly 250 episodes of conversations with luminaries in the arts, politics, business and technology. Through candid and sometimes vulnerable discussions, the podcast is a virtual living room for its guests and listeners, and this milestone is a testament to the community that Latina to Latina seeks to empower.

Latina to Latina's co-executive producer, and CEO & Founder of LWC Studios, Juleyka Lantigua says, "For me, this is a celebration of our audience more than anything else. They have been with us since episode one, and have loved Latina to Latina enough to share it with people they love. Alicia and I are so very proud of our work and of the team that has made it possible, but we are the proudest of the women who have embraced Latina to Latina for what we always meant it to be, a talisman that helps you discover your own power and beauty."

Latina to Latina producer Paulina Velasco adds, "Latina to Latina is such a valuable space for us to celebrate our messy triumphs, work through our questions of identity and community--and dream big!"

