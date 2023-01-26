Lab Logistics Rebrands as BioTouch™

Company's Five Businesses Unified Under a Single Name

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab Logistics Management, an Atlantic Street Capital portfolio company and a leading provider of outsourced medical supplies, kitting and logistics services to the healthcare industry, today announced that it has consolidated and relaunched as BioTouch™ ("BioTouch" or the "Company"). The new name, inspired by its comprehensive single-source healthcare kitting and logistics solutions platform, promotes its family of five brands, Lab Logistics, Path Tec, Hospital Couriers, Printcraft, and The Allied Group, under one name and reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to helping its customers deliver improved patient care.

BioTouch (PRNewswire)

The Company innovated its new name, BioTouch, to better represent its values and value proposition to the marketplace. Specifically, the Company supports its hospitals, labs, and life sciences partners by providing a unique, tech-enabled solution for all their kitting, and logistics needs. BioTouch customers can cut costs and improve patient care with a specialized partner that lets them "Handle it all with more care"™. BioTouch serves the largest life science organizations in North America – over 800 hospitals, labs and life sciences companies in the U.S., and customers with a presence in 120 countries globally.

Ruth Abdulmassih, Chief Executive Officer of BioTouch, stated, "BioTouch is a unifying name that we are proud to launch into the marketplace. The new name reflects our excitement as we look forward and advance our mission to personalize, connect, and improve the quality of patient care. Our new name unites our family of businesses and will allow us to streamline our processes so customers can focus on what they do best… delivering healthcare."

Andy Wilkins, Chairman of BioTouch and Managing Partner at Atlantic Street Capital, commented, "Bringing our five brands under the BioTouch umbrella is a critical step to integrating our global business, particularly as the Company turns its attention to global expansion, new temperature control product development, and material growth within the clinical trials and pharma industries. The Company will accomplish this through both organic growth initiatives and acquisition of unique and complementary businesses."

"Handle it all with more care" is an expression of the comprehensive nature of the solutions BioTouch provides through its kitting products, courier services, and technology platform. BioTouch will "Handle it all with more care" with:

Broader Capabilities from a single-source, international provider that brings an exemplary level of care to everything from kitting and printing to logistics and delivery;

Bigger Insights with a streamlined solution that provides our customers with all the critical intel needed to create new efficiencies across their entire organization, and;

Better Control with a kitting and logistics partner who understands our customers' priorities and gives them more visibility through entire process.

About BioTouch

BioTouch is how hospitals, labs, and life sciences organizations get a single, tech-enabled solution for all their kitting and logistics needs. They can cut costs and improve patient care with a partner that lets them handle it all with more care. Founded in 2018, BioTouch provides supplies, kitting and asset-light same day logistics solutions, exclusively focused on the medical laboratory and hospital industry, serving university health systems, independent laboratories, contract research organizations and national health systems. The company is noted for its leading technology and customized software that allows for real-time ordering and tracking of courier and specimen locations, and route optimization. BioTouch is based in West Haven, CT.

Visit www.biotouchglobal.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioTouch