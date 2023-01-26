Datolite Solutions, launches Business Intelligence consulting practice with key industry hires fuelled by client demand

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Datolite Solutions is excited to announce the launch a new Business Intelligence consulting practice with the key hires of industry experts Niall MacMillan and Sam Elrazek, who leads the practice as Director, Business Intelligence Consulting.

Datolite BI - Data Science (CNW Group/Datolite Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The launch of this new practice, which supplements the ever-growing Template and billing Workflow consulting practices, has been driven by client demand for unbiased software agnostic expertise, and furthermore existing clients (and software vendors) requesting support in this area from a single collaborative team, underpinned by the excellence service delivery methodology that the Datolite team is well-known for.

The key hires of Niall and Sam, collectively adds over 30 years knowledge of the successfully delivery of Business Intelligence solutions, supported by the evolving Microsoft data analytics platform, within the legal PMS eco-system and beyond.

"We are delighted to have launched this new consulting practice within our organization, as we seek to support our clients with their adoption and evolution of Business Intelligence within their organizations" says Pat Langlais, Managing Partner and Co-Founder.

"As a primarily services-driven organization, we pride ourselves on our ability to deliver first-class solutions, with client satisfaction at the heart of what we do. This continues to fuel our year-on-year growth, across all our KPI's. It was clear from this client base than they required an extension of our services, into data analytics and business intelligence so we are very happy to have responded to their needs." concludes Langlais.

Practice Director, Sam comments "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new BI practice, which will provide our customers with the insights and data-driven decision making they need to stay ahead in today's fast-paced business world. With our team of experts and state-of-the-art technology, we are confident that our BI solutions will give our clients a competitive edge and help them reach their goals more efficiently."

"The addition of Niall and Sam to our team, and the launch of this practice immediately allows us to instantly service the growing needs of our clients and the legal industry as a whole, whilst continuing to partner with leading software providers. We've secured two industry superstars and I am very excited for this part of our growth. " added Campbell Barrett, Managing Partner and Co-Founder.

About Datolite Solutions

Datolite Solutions, global Leader in billing and business intelligence solutions for legal and professional services firms, are experts in template development, document and proforma automation, and business intelligence solutions.

Datolite Solutions logo (CNW Group/Datolite Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datolite Solutions Inc.