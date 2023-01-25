Inhabit Names New Chief Revenue Officer

Chris Alff joins Residential and Vacation Property Tech Leader

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit, a software company serving the residential and vacation property management industries, today announced Chris Alff as Chief Revenue Officer for the business. Alff joins Inhabit as its residential and vacation ecosystems continue a years long pattern of significant, sustained growth.

Alff brings to the role a proven track record of strengthening sales operations through a data driven approach to revenue management and cross-function collaboration. With more than a decade of revenue leadership experience, he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales Operations at digital home services leader Angi (formerly Angie's List). His prior experience includes time at significant technology companies such as Payscale, Fleetcor Technologies, ServiceSource, and Asurion.

"Chris' expertise in revenue operations and sales optimization pairs perfectly with our go-to-market and growth strategy," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit. "His alignment with Inhabit's culture and passion for our customers is truly exciting. I'm pleased to have found a fellow leader who believes in Inhabit's focus on delivering unwavering results for our customers."

Alff added: "It's great to join such a dynamic team. Facilitating go-to-market strategies and customer programs through data driven methodologies is where my passion lies," said Alff. "The PropTech space is a huge market impacting the way countless people live and vacation. With the investments in end-to-end software ecosystems and continued innovation that Inhabit has made, it's an exciting time to be joining the company."

After earning his degree in electrical engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Alff spent six years in the U.S. Army rising to the rank of captain. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Alff began his career with five years at global management consulting firm Bain & Company.

Inhabit is a software company serving the residential and vacation property management industries. It delivers best-in-class software solutions while fostering industry-leading innovation and collaboration. Powered by its diverse team of business leaders and industry experts, the company focuses on providing property management professionals more choice through its software ecosystems. Inhabit believes that property managers are central to the success of the residential and vacation housing markets and delivers products built to empower them, their investors, and communities. Inhabit's private equity partners include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG. These are committed to helping support the company's commitment to property management software solutions. To learn more, visit Inhabit.com.

