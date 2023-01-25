CBOA Financial, Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings of $1,061,000 in 4Q 2022

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated net income for quarter ending December 31, 2022 increased 5.6% to $1.06 million, from $1.01 million in the third quarter of this year.

Commerce Bank of Arizona (PRNewsfoto/Commerce Bank of Arizona) (PRNewswire)

"2022 was a tremendous year for Commerce Bank of Arizona. The Bank achieved strong improvement in nearly every financial category. Our growth and earnings reflect the consistent and resilient performance of our highly talented lending team," stated Chris Webster, President and CEO. "Net Income increased to $3.46 million which was an increase of 19.8% over fiscal 2021. Fully diluted Earnings per Share was $0.33/share, a 17.9% increase during the year" Webster added. Webster went on to say, "While we are very pleased with our 2022 performance, we continue to closely monitor our local market environments and the impact of ongoing increases in inflation and interest rates. Although the Bank's non-performing assets to total assets ratio decreased to a historic low point of a single basis point, we remain vigilant on monitoring our customers' performance and their ability to absorb these challenging macro-economic influences."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

$41 million in new loans funded during the quarter.

Net Interest Income increased 9.5% compared to the third quarter.

Net Income exceeded $1 million for the second consecutive quarter.

Operational Highlights

Net loan growth for the full year was $50.3 million, a 21.8% increase over 2021. The Bank's Net Interest Margin increased to 4.79% in the fourth quarter. Non-performing assets which includes Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) are $3 thousand or 0.001% of assets, down from $1.4 million or 0.41% of assets at prior year-end.

Balance Sheet

Total assets decreased by 0.6% to $370.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and increased 7.4% compared to $344.6 million a year ago.

Gross loans increased $50.3 million year-over-year, ending the fourth quarter 2022 at $281 million. Total deposits remained at $306 million year-over-year.

The Allowance for Loan Losses totaled $3.7 million at December 2022, or 1.32% of loans, down from 1.46% the previous quarter due to loan growth.

Shareholders' equity increased to $29 million at December 31, 2022, from $26.5 million the preceding quarter due to earnings, proceeds of warrant exercises which were granted as part of the Company's 20147 capital raise, and an increase in unrealized gains on securities. At December 31, 2022, tangible book value was $2.84 per share compared to $2.71 per share at September 30, 2022 and $3.12 per share a year ago. The Bank's December 2022 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 10.31%, compared to 9.87% at December 31, 2021.

Capital Management

Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at December 31, 2022 as well as during all other quarters of 2022. Capital ratios are presented below.

About the Company

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, please visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information Dollars in thousands - Unaudited

For the quarter ended

Year to Date

12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021

12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Summary Income Data







Interest Income

4,705 4,134 3,453

15,755 14,125 Interest expense

368 174 131

830 829 Net Interest Income

4,337 3,960 3,322

14,925 13,296 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses

- - 155

37 494 Non-interest income

156 106 124

802 352 Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities

- - -

- 2 Non-interest expense

3,062 2,709 2,377

11,017 9,781 Income (loss) before income taxes

1,431 1,357 914

4,673 3,375 Provision for income tax

370 352 366

1,210 515 Net Income

1,061 1,005 548

3,463 2,860















Per Share Data













Shares outstanding end-of-period

10,214 9,759 9,356

10,214 9,356 Earnings per common share ($'s)

0.10 0.10 0.06

0.34 0.31 Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)

0.10 0.10 0.05

0.33 0.28 Cash dividend declared

- - -

- - Total shareholders' equity

29,012 26,461 29,197

29,012 29,197 Tangible Book value per share ($'s)

2.84 2.71 3.12

2.84 3.12















Selected Bank Balance Sheet Data













Total assets

370,251 372,386 344,630

370,251 344,630 Securities available-for-sale

66,766 62,317 54,599

66,766 54,599 Loans

281,020 254,458 230,700

281,020 230,700 Allowance for loan losses

3,716 3,703 3,320

3,716 3,320 Deposits

306,287 337,631 305,694

306,287 305,694 Other borrowings

26,050 - -

26,050 - Shareholders' equity

29,012 26,461 29,197

29,012 29,197















Performance Ratios (%)













Return on avg shareholders' equity

15.35 15.09 7.56

11.59 9.87 Net interest margin (Bank)

4.79 4.34 4.02

4.32 3.99 Efficiency ratio (Bank)

68.15 66.63 69.07

70.05 70.57















Asset Quality Data (%)













Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.01 0.05 0.39

0.01 0.39 Reserve for loan losses to total loans

1.32 1.46 1.44

1.32 1.44 Net Charge-offs to avg loans for period

- - (0.01)

(0.00) 0.05















Regulatory Capital Ratios (%) (Bank)













Common Equity Tier 1

11.58 11.57 12.62

11.58 12.62 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.58 11.57 12.62

11.58 12.62 Total risk-based capital ratio

12.67 12.82 13.87

12.67 13.87 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

10.31 9.40 9.87

10.31 9.87

Contact:

Chris Webster

President & CEO

480-253-4511

cwebster@commercebankaz.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Commerce Bank of Arizona