ARTE SURFSIDE OFFICIALLY SELLS OUT AT NEARLY $225 MILLION

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arte Surfside, the 12-story oceanfront luxury condominium at 8955 Collins Avenue, announces its near-$225 million sellout following the closing of Residence 201, its last remaining listing, for $17 million in as-is condition. The six-bedroom home spanning 6,975 square feet of interior space and 1,488 of terrace space was designed by master Italian architect Antonio Citterio and sold unfurnished to a family, who were drawn to its water views and large living spaces featuring two kitchens, a dedicated oceanfront entertaining level, and a master suite overlooking the ocean.

Arte was successful in attracting the most discerning luxury buyers in the world, with many hailing from the U.S. Northeast, and was recognized globally for setting impressive new sales records, including executing on a cryptocurrency penthouse transaction. At around $3,000 per square foot, Arte achieved the highest blended price per foot in addition to the highest average cost per unit that has closed to date in any new development recorded in Miami Dade County and arguably Florida. Furthermore, with almost $225 million in total sales, Arte holds the highest gross sale price for a new boutique development in Miami.

"Arte represents a new tier of ultra-luxury in Miami Beach," said Alex Sapir, Chairman of Sapir Corp LTD, an Israel-and New York-based subsidiary, who, developed the project. "This development has redefined all expectations for oceanfront living and showed the market that unprecedented prices a square foot are possible. We have set a new standard with Arte, and I'm proud to have led such a tremendous project."

"It's thrilling to watch a project you conceptualize from the ground up become a record-breaker in so many categories," said Giovanni Fasciano, co-developer of the project. "We envisioned the ultimate Miami Beach lifestyle with the perfect combination of only 16 residences, masterful architecture, all of the amenities and services of a five-star resort and a collection of blue-chip artwork that actually inspired the building's name. Buyers gravitated toward this highly customized, personal approach, and they have now come to know us as developers that go far above and beyond what's expected."

Arte's sales success is a result of the huge demand for large oceanfront residences in Miami Beach. The homes at Arte feature expansive indoor and outdoor spaces, with square footage starting at 3,126. The two largest residences, the Penthouse and Lower Penthouse, were both landmark deals for the market, with the Penthouse selling at $33 million, and the Lower Penthouse selling at $22.5 million setting a record price per square foot of $4,440. These two transactions serve as a benchmark for Surfside condominium sales today. The achievements also underscore the validity of the developers' initial vision for Arte and prove the building's aptitude to set multiple records in real estate.

"We are thrilled to have been part of this exciting project, that has brought world class design and architecture to Surfside," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman.

Reinforcing Arte's desirability in the market was incredible architecture by Antonio Citterio, in collaboration with Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design. Nodding to the legacy of ancient landmarks such as the Colosseum, the building touts a memorable Roman travertine façade, broad expanses of sliding glass doors and a gridded bronze Schuco window system.

Owners of the 16 residences at Arte enjoy a lavish lifestyle with expansive interiors and a wide array of first-class amenities. The amenity package includes a 75' indoor swimming pool, an outdoor swimming pool, a rooftop tennis court, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, sauna and steam room and a tranquil meditation pond. Additional facilities include a children's playroom, residents' lounge, catering kitchen for out-of-home entertaining and private temperature-controlled parking spaces.

Arte has become one of the most recognizable and celebrated residential projects in real estate. The building's legacy has been cemented with its sellout and will only continue to strengthen and grow as buyers increasingly desire boutique oceanfront residences with a focus on privacy and exclusivity. Arte has laid the groundwork for developers Alex Sapir and Giovanni Fasciano to expand globally.

"Douglas Elliman had a true partner working alongside Alex Sapir, Giovanni Fasciano and the entire Arte team who understood the needs of the most discerning buyers and helped us to set a new bar for luxury in the Miami Beach and Surfside Markets," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "We look forward to future collaborations."

Sales at Arte were exclusively handled by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, with Miltiadis Kastanis and Dina Goldentayer representing the seller in the Residence 201 deal. For additional information, please visit www.artesurfside.com.

