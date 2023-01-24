NextNav Announces STMicroelectronics Has Joined its Barometer Testing Program to Certify Sensor Accuracy and Performance Quality under Rigorous Standards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextNav, a leader in next-generation GPS, announced today that STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, will join the NextNav Certified barometer program.

NextNav Certified, launched in 2021, validates the performance of sensors in real-world operating scenarios by building standardized measurement benchmarks through independent performance data. By engaging directly with component manufacturers to rigorously test sensors in real world operating scenarios, NextNav supports these manufacturers in measuring performance against standard metrics, benefiting wireless phones, wearables, access points, and other devices. The program provides an industry-wide benchmark that device manufacturers, wireless carriers, and other stakeholders can use to ensure the quality and reliability of barometric components.

As a NextNav Certified program participant, STMicroelectronics – one of the largest sensor manufacturers in the world – will be able to provide robust performance assurance using independent data and standardized metrics to device manufacturers seeking to use its barometric sensors. ST's sensors use innovative Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology to ensure extremely accurate pressure resolution in ultra-compact and thin packages, enabling accurate floor detection, enhanced location-based services, precise dead-reckoning calculations, advanced weather monitoring, and accurate water-depth sensing.

"The high quality and accuracy of ST sensors has made them integral in a broad range of applications and sectors, including personal electronics, wearables, industrial, and automotive applications," said Simone Ferri, GM of Marketing MEMS Sensors Division, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. "We're excited that, under the NextNav Certified program, manufacturers using our sensors will receive an additional layer of certainty of their quality and accuracy, backed by independent performance data and using standardized performance benchmarks."

"With the growing importance of knowing vertical location across numerous sectors, it is increasingly valuable for manufacturers and wireless operators to be confident in the accuracy of the barometric sensors they use," said Ambroise Popper, VP and General Manager of NextNav. "As a NextNav Certified program participant, ST can demonstrate the quality of its industry-leading sensors, backed by the findings of technically rigorous, independent performance testing. We're thrilled to partner with a key innovator and look forward to working with them on 3D location services that can improve and save lives."

