Creme of Nature Announces its 3rd Annual HBCU Scholarship to Empower the Next Generation of Leaders.

Students currently enrolled at HBCUs are invited to apply to be considered for one of twenty scholarships — together totalling $100,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy hair care brand Creme of Nature is pleased to announce that its scholarship for HBCU students has returned for a third year. The fund will be administered by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF).

The Creme of Nature Legacy of Leadership scholarship was created to provide financial assistance to deserving students who are enrolled at an Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

The scholarship program aims to propel promising students, providing them with needed financial assistance as they matriculate into contributing members of society. The HBCU students apply by submitting a 2-minute video "What Legacy Means to Me".

Stephanie Burks, Senior Marketing Director at Revlon Multicultural, adds, "The ability to provide this scholarship goes beyond its monetary contribution. It's a fundamental part of our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. This scholarship will not only help alleviate the financial burden of higher education, it will also support and encourage the academic and personal growth of our recipients. We're unbelievably proud to be a part of their story".



Betsy Burton-Strunk, VP of the TMCF, says, "The confidence, creativity, and passion that HBCUs pour into their students is phenomenal. Our partnership with Creme of Nature allows TMCF to expand opportunities to allow students to take their place as tomorrow's leaders."

Creme of Nature has also partnered with Impressions of Beauty (IOB), a multi-cultural college marketing company that connect students with beauty brands. IOB's network of student ambassadors will help to promote the scholarship and build awareness among the students.

Legacy of Leadership applications are open from January 23rd through March 27th, 2023. The students selected will be honoured at virtual celebration event in the fall.

Legacy of Leadership applications are open from January 23rd through March 27th, 2023. The students selected will be honoured at virtual celebration event in the fall.

About Creme of Nature

Creme of Nature was one of the first mainstream haircare lines designed especially for black women. For decades, the brand has been the go-to for black and multicultural women worldwide who want self-care solutions for beautiful hair.

To learn more visit: https://cremeofnature.com/legacy-of-leadership/

