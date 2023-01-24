Contrast Security Named Finalist for Two 2022 DevOps Dozen Awards for Best End-to-End DevOps Tool and Best New DevOps Tool

Contrast Security Named Finalist for Two 2022 DevOps Dozen Awards for Best End-to-End DevOps Tool and Best New DevOps Tool

The code leader's enterprise and free developer tool recognized for innovation and ability to enable developers to code more securely

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced that its enterprise platform, Secure Code Platform , and its free developer tool, CodeSec , have been recognized in the 2022 DevOps Dozen Awards by TechStrong Media Group .

The Secure Code Platform, the only unified platform for enterprises to protect across the complete software development lifecycle (SDLC), was named a finalist in the Best End-to-End DevOps Tool/Service category. CodeSec, a free tool that empowers individual developers to harness Secure Code Platform's enterprise-level capabilities, was named a finalist in the Best New DevOps Tool/Service Provider category.

"I am honored that Contrast was named a finalist for two DevOps Dozen Awards for our Secure Code Platform and CodeSec," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "This recognition is a testament to the innovation behind the Secure Code Platform to ensure it is the most robust and dynamic platform on the market. We are also thrilled by the outstanding feedback we've received since launching CodeSec in June 2022. We look forward to the feedback on our new Learning Hub and Community tools as well."

The DevOps Dozen Awards recognize companies that develop and deliver outstanding solutions to empower developers, DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud-native, digital transformation and IT operations teams. The winners and finalists have made significant contributions to the DevOps community and are driving businesses forward and revolutionizing the industry in the process.

"We are proud to recognize these outstanding leaders for their groundbreaking efforts in the DevOps community," said Techstrong Group CEO Alan Shimel. "These companies and individuals have made a significant impact on the tech industry through their leadership, innovation and determination. Congratulations to all those nominated and to the honorees. Thank you for your hard work and service to our community!"

DevOps Dozen winners were announced during TechStrong's Predict 2023 Virtual Summit, which streamed live on January 12. Contrast Co-founder and CTO Jeff Williams joined one of the conference's panels along with Mike Rothman, General Manager, Techstrong Research; David DeSanto, Chief Product Officer, GitLab; Tanya Janca, Founder and CEO, Author, WeHackPurple; and John Pescatore, Director of Emerging Security Trends, SANS Institute, where they discussed code security and securing the software supply chain.

To learn more about the Secure Code Platform or CodeSec , please visit the Contrast website.

About Techstrong Group:

Techstrong Group is the power source for people and technology. Techstrong Group accelerates understanding of technologies that drive business. With a broad set of IT-related communities and offerings, Techstrong Group is the only media company serving the needs of IT leaders and practitioners with news, research, analysis, events, education, certifications and professional development. Our focus is digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud and cloud-native. Techstrong Group business units include: Techstrong Media, Techstrong Associations, Techstrong Research, Techstrong Learning and Techstrong Live!. For technology providers, Techstrong business units offer many ways to reach IT professionals and tell their story. Techstrong Group is based in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit https://techstronggroup.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete software development life cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted application security (AppSec) attacks. Contrast also makes security testing available to all developers for free with CodeSec .

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time on focusing false positives and remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, APIs and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, SOMPO Japan and American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM Cloud, Guidepoint, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has designated Contrast as one of the fastest growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List .

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

