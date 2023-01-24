BrandSpark Announces 10th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product and Service Brands in America for 2023

BrandSpark International celebrates 10 years of trust expertise with the release of an extensive list of the brands most trusted by Americans earned across 215 consumer goods and service categories based on a national survey of 19,752 American shoppers representing 116,000 individual brand responses.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Market research firm BrandSpark International released their 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") winners representing the annual list of the most trusted brands in America. The winning brands were determined by a national survey of 19,752 American shoppers who gave their top-of-mind, independent answers as to which brands they trust most and why in categories they have recently shopped. The 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study is the most extensive study of brand trust across consumer categories, examining 215 product and service categories.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards came to life a decade ago with the realization that trust defines the relationship between brands and consumers in good times and more challenging times. "As prices for consumer goods and services have increased substantially over the past number of years due to inflation and supply chain issues, consumers are much more likely to choose brands they trust the most to bring them great quality, service and value even when faced with less expensive alternatives" said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "We were very interested to see that major brand names have actually maintained their trust share notwithstanding increased competition from private label brands and other pricing challenges", Levy concluded.

This year, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards expanded into the very competitive automotive segment, with categories ranging from windshield repair/replacement, won by Safelite AutoGlass, car battery, won by Diehard, motor oil won by Pennzoil, automotive floor mats, won by WeatherTech and extended auto warranty (non-manufacturer), won by CarShield. "Despite being an experience that roughly 84% of Americans have daily, many consumers have limited knowledge about automotive issues and needs, leading to low familiarity and weak trust scores for many brands in the space," noted Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "We saw an opportunity to explore the automotive segment and help consumers identify the brands that other Americans trust," Scrutton continued.

The Brand Trust-Loyalty Dichotomy

What makes trusted brands the most-shopped in a significant number of categories is the promise that they will deliver on quality and price - the two most significant drivers of trust. While brand trust plays an integral role in purchase decisions, brand loyalty is more nuanced, which gives secondary and even tertiary brands the opportunity to win over new consumers. Just because a brand is Most Trusted at a given moment does not mean that their top spot is necessarily secure. There are several avenues' brands can take to build a foundation of trust with consumers which can result in taking trust share from the current trust leader. "There is currently an opportunity for brands to attract new consumers with innovations that serve the needs brought about by the changing, more difficult economic landscape," shared Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "If a consumer tries a new brand initially because of a promotion and that brand delivers on quality, a key driver of trust, the brand could have a new consumer for life." Bellisario continued.

Some Notable Winners from the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

In technology and related services, a highly competitive category where trust is particularly important, two brands emerged as leaders; T-Mobile and Verizon tied for Most Trusted Cellular Service Provider. "We believe that these brands have an opportunity to prioritize building trust as part of their communications strategy" noted Levy.

Among the top 20 most trusted brands overall, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble tied with two brands each with the highest trust shares (PepsiCo; Oatmeal: Quaker and Hummus: Sabra); (P&G; Dish Soap: Dawn and Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus). Heritage brand Quaker scored the highest trust share and margin of trust in the Study. "It is surprising that so far no other real competitor has been able to challenge Quaker leaving it with a substantial trust lead – however we can anticipate potential competition from lower priced private label brands during the upcoming year," says Levy.

This year the laundry detergent categories were expanded to reflect substantial category innovation serving distinct consumer segments. It was a "clean" sweep for Tide in all five laundry detergent categories.

Procter & Gamble had the most winning brands on the list (23) which include:

Baby Laundry Detergent: Dreft

Bathroom Tissue: Charmin

Denture Adhesive: Fixodent

Diapers: Pampers (TIE)

Dish Soap: Dawn

Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade

Dryer Sheets: Bounce

Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B

Fabric Softener: Downy

Feminine Hygiene Pads: Always

Fiber Supplement: Metamucil

Laundry Detergent: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Overall Value: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash): Downy

Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Downy

Men's Shaving: Gillette

Paper Towels: Bounty

Tampons: Tampax

Teeth Whitening: Crest

Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus

Johnson & Johnson accounted for 9 wins in health & personal care:

Allergy Eye Drops: Visine

Baby Wash /Shampoo: Johnson's Baby

Back Pain Relief: Tylenol

Children's Cough Medicine: Tylenol

Eye Makeup Remover: Neutrogena

Face Wipes: Neutrogena

Hair Regrowth: Rogaine

Headache Relief: Tylenol

Mouthwash: Listerine

PepsiCo was a 6-category winner in food & beverage:

Drink Carbonation System: SodaStream

Hummus: Sabra

Oatmeal: Quaker

Pancake Mix: Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)

Rehydration Drink: Gatorade

Tortilla Chips: Tostitos

Notably, SharkNinja scored four wins in home goods (air fryer (Ninja), deep fryer (Ninja), food processor (Ninja), and vacuum in a tie (Shark)), while Stanley Black & Decker (clothes iron (Black+Decker), toaster oven (Black+Decker), power tools DeWalt) and Kaz USA (thermostat (Honeywell), space heater in a tie (Honeywell), humidifier (Vicks)) each scored three.

The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category.*

HOUSEHOLD & PET CATEGORY WINNER Adhesive Tape 3M (Scotch) Bathroom Tissue Charmin Batteries Duracell BBQ Charcoal Kingsford BBQ Pellets Kingsford Cat Food Purina Cat Litter Purina Tidy Cats Dish Soap Dawn Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Dog Food Purina Dog Treats Milk-Bone Dryer Sheets Bounce Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Seventh Generation / Mrs. Meyer's (TIE) Fabric Softener Downy Flea & Tick Prevention Frontline Food Storage Bags Ziploc Garbage Bags Hefty Insect Control Raid Laundry Detergent Tide Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing Tide Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning Tide Laundry Detergent for Overall Value Tide Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin Tide Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash) Downy Laundry Stain Remover Shout Laundry Wrinkle Protection Downy Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner Lysol Paint (Interior & Exterior) Behr Paper Towels Bounty Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig Strong Hold Glue Gorilla Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol Writing Instruments (i.e., Pens, Pencils) Bic Yarn for Knitting Red Heart

HOME GOODS CATEGORY WINNER Air Fryer Ninja BBQ Grill Weber Clothes Iron BLACK+DECKER Clothes Steamer Conair Collectable Figures Funko Pop! Deep Fryer Ninja Drink Carbonation System SodaStream Electric Fan Lasko Food Processor Ninja Headphones (Over Ear) Beats / Sony (TIE) Home Sound System Bose Humidifier Vicks Luggage Samsonite Mattress-In-A-Box Purple Portable Cooler Igloo Portable Speaker JBL Power Tools DeWalt Space Heater Honeywell / Lasko (TIE) Stand Mixer KitchenAid Thermostat Honeywell Toaster Oven Black+Decker Toys Fisher-Price TV Samsung Vacuum Dyson / Shark (TIE) Washer / Dryer Whirlpool

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY WINNER Baking Betty Crocker Bottled Water Dasani / Aquafina (TIE) Butter Land O' Lakes Canned Fruit Dole Canned Seafood StarKist Canned Tomatoes Hunt's Caramel Candy Werther's Original Cereal Kellogg's Chicken Tyson Cooking Oil Spray Pam Cooking Stock / Broth Swanson Cottage Cheese Daisy Dairy Free Cheese Daiya Eggs Eggland's Best Espresso Coffee Starbucks Frozen Entree Stouffer's Frozen Pizza DiGiorno Frozen Potato Products Ore-Ida Fruit Cups Dole Fruit Juice Minute Maid / Ocean Spray (TIE) Hot Sauce Frank's Red Hot Hummus Sabra Ice Cream Bars Klondike Jam & Jelly Smucker's Jerky Jack Link's Low Carb Packaged Foods Atkins Milk Great Value Mozzarella Kraft Oatmeal Quaker Organic Bread Dave's Killer Bread Pancake Mix Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) Pasta Barilla Pasta Sauce Ragu Peanuts Planters Pepperoni Hormel Plant-Based Meat Alternative Beyond Meat Popcorn Orville Redenbacher's Pork Smithfield Premium Crackers Ritz Ready-To-Bake Dough Pillsbury Refrigerated Salad Dressing Hidden Valley Rehydration Drink Gatorade Salsa Pace Sausages Jimmy Dean Seasoning McCormick Shredded Cheese Kraft Sparkling Water LaCroix / Sparkling Ice (TIE) Tortilla (Wraps) Mission Tortilla Chips Tostitos White Bread Wonder Yogurt Yoplait

HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORY WINNER Allergy Eye Drops Visine Back Pain Relief Tylenol Blood Glucose Monitor OneTouch Children's Cough Medicine Children's Tylenol Collagen Powder Vital Proteins Cough Drop Halls Denture Adhesive Fixodent Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Eye Makeup Remover Neutrogena Face Wipes Neutrogena Feminine Hygiene Pads Always Fiber Supplement Metamucil Flushable Wipes Cottonelle Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine Hair Removal (e.g., depilatories) Nair Hand Soap Dial / Softsoap (TIE) Headache Relief Tylenol Jock Itch Relief Lotrimin Laxative Dulcolax Manual Toothbrush Colgate Menopause Supplements Estroven Men's Body Hair Trimmer Wahl Men's Shaving Gillette Micellar Water Garnier Migraine Relief Excedrin Mouthwash Listerine Nasal Spray Flonase Pain Relief Patch Salonpas Pregnancy Test Clearblue Smoking Cessation Nicorette Tampons Tampax Teeth Whitening Crest Toothpaste Colgate UTI Prevention Azo Women's Shaving Gillette Venus

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY WINNER Baby Laundry Detergent Dreft Baby Monitor Vtech Baby Wash / Shampoo Johnson's Baby Breast Pump Medela Diapers Pampers / Huggies (TIE) Dolls Barbie

CLOTHING & SPORTING GOODS CATEGORY WINNER Action Camera GoPro Bike Helmet Schwinn / Bell (TIE) Electric Scooter (Stand-Up) Razor Men's Underwear Hanes Jeans Levi's Swimming Goggles Speedo Stationary Exercise Bike Peloton Tennis Racket Wilson Treadmill NordicTrack Women's Shapewear Spanx Yoga Wear Lululemon

AUTOMOTIVE CATEGORY WINNER Automotive Floor Mats WeatherTech Auto Insurance Provider State Farm Automotive Tools Craftsman Car Battery Diehard Compact Car Honda / Toyota (TIE) Crossover SUV Chevrolet / Ford / Honda (TIE) Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer) CarShield Full-Size Sedan Chevrolet / Honda / Toyota (TIE) Fully Electric Automobile Tesla Hybrid Gas / Electric Car Toyota Large SUV Chevrolet Motor Oil Pennzoil Online Used Car Dealer CarMax / Carvana (TIE) Pickup Truck Ford Quick Oil Change Service Jiffy Lube Retailer of Auto Parts AutoZone Roadside Assistance Provider AAA Tire Sales & Service Discount Tire (America's Tire) Windshield Repair / Replacement Safelite AutoGlass

SERVICES & RETAIL CATEGORY WINNER Bank Bank of America / Chase (TIE) Bank (California) Bank of America / Chase (TIE) Bank (Florida) Bank of America Bank (New York) Chase Bank (Texas) Bank of America / Chase (TIE) Cashback Credit Card Capital One / Discover (TIE) Cellular Service Provider T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE) Food Delivery App DoorDash High Speed Internet Provider Xfinity Home Insurance Provider State Farm Home Phone Service Provider AT&T Home Repair Service App / Site Angi (formerly Angie's List) Home Security Provider ADT Junk Removal Service 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Large File Sending (non-email) Dropbox Lower Fee Investment Brokerage Fidelity Investments Loyalty Program Kroger Rewards Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh No Annual Fee Credit Card Capital One / Discover (TIE) Online Restaurant Reservation App / Site OpenTable Online Sports Betting FanDuel / DraftKings (TIE) Pharmacy CVS Real Estate Agency RE/MAX Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Retailer of Outdoors & Camping Gear Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Self Storage Warehouse Public Storage / U-Haul (TIE) Short-term Rental Booking Site Airbnb Streaming Service for Children's Content Disney+ Streaming Service for Quality Content Netflix Streaming Service for Sports ESPN Travel Rewards Credit Card Capital One / Chase (TIE) TV Service Provider Xfinity Virtual Meeting / Video Conferencing Zoom Weight Loss Program WW (Weight Watchers)

How winners are determined

In the 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study, 19,752 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2023 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop and services which they use. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients' need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches.

Newsweek Media Partnership

Newsweek will feature the winners and will offer winning brands unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

