BrandSpark Announces 10th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product and Service Brands in America for 2023

Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago

BrandSpark International celebrates 10 years of trust expertise with the release of an extensive list of the brands most trusted by Americans earned across 215 consumer goods and service categories based on a national survey of 19,752 American shoppers representing 116,000 individual brand responses.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Market research firm BrandSpark International released their 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") winners representing the annual list of the most trusted brands in America. The winning brands were determined by a national survey of 19,752 American shoppers who gave their top-of-mind, independent answers as to which brands they trust most and why in categories they have recently shopped. The 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study is the most extensive study of brand trust across consumer categories, examining 215 product and service categories.

2023 Program Seal (CNW Group/BrandSpark International)
2023 Program Seal (CNW Group/BrandSpark International)(PRNewswire)

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards came to life a decade ago with the realization that trust defines the relationship between brands and consumers in good times and more challenging times. "As prices for consumer goods and services have increased substantially over the past number of years due to inflation and supply chain issues, consumers are much more likely to choose brands they trust the most to bring them great quality, service and value even when faced with less expensive alternatives" said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "We were very interested to see that major brand names have actually maintained their trust share notwithstanding increased competition from private label brands and other pricing challenges", Levy concluded.

This year, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards expanded into the very competitive automotive segment, with categories ranging from windshield repair/replacement, won by Safelite AutoGlass, car battery, won by Diehard, motor oil won by Pennzoil, automotive floor mats, won by WeatherTech and extended auto warranty (non-manufacturer), won by CarShield. "Despite being an experience that roughly 84% of Americans have daily, many consumers have limited knowledge about automotive issues and needs, leading to low familiarity and weak trust scores for many brands in the space," noted Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "We saw an opportunity to explore the automotive segment and help consumers identify the brands that other Americans trust," Scrutton continued.

The Brand Trust-Loyalty Dichotomy

What makes trusted brands the most-shopped in a significant number of categories is the promise that they will deliver on quality and price - the two most significant drivers of trust. While brand trust plays an integral role in purchase decisions, brand loyalty is more nuanced, which gives secondary and even tertiary brands the opportunity to win over new consumers. Just because a brand is Most Trusted at a given moment does not mean that their top spot is necessarily secure. There are several avenues' brands can take to build a foundation of trust with consumers which can result in taking trust share from the current trust leader. "There is currently an opportunity for brands to attract new consumers with innovations that serve the needs brought about by the changing, more difficult economic landscape," shared Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "If a consumer tries a new brand initially because of a promotion and that brand delivers on quality, a key driver of trust, the brand could have a new consumer for life." Bellisario continued.

Some Notable Winners from the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

In technology and related services, a highly competitive category where trust is particularly important, two brands emerged as leaders; T-Mobile and Verizon tied for Most Trusted Cellular Service Provider. "We believe that these brands have an opportunity to prioritize building trust as part of their communications strategy" noted Levy.

Among the top 20 most trusted brands overall, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble tied with two brands each with the highest trust shares (PepsiCo; Oatmeal: Quaker and Hummus: Sabra); (P&G; Dish Soap: Dawn and Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus). Heritage brand Quaker scored the highest trust share and margin of trust in the Study. "It is surprising that so far no other real competitor has been able to challenge Quaker leaving it with a substantial trust lead – however we can anticipate potential competition from lower priced private label brands during the upcoming year," says Levy.

This year the laundry detergent categories were expanded to reflect substantial category innovation serving distinct consumer segments. It was a "clean" sweep for Tide in all five laundry detergent categories.

Procter & Gamble had the most winning brands on the list (23) which include:

  • Baby Laundry Detergent: Dreft
  • Bathroom Tissue: Charmin
  • Denture Adhesive: Fixodent
  • Diapers: Pampers (TIE)
  • Dish Soap: Dawn
  • Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade
  • Dryer Sheets: Bounce
  • Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B
  • Fabric Softener: Downy
  • Feminine Hygiene Pads: Always
  • Fiber Supplement: Metamucil
  • Laundry Detergent: Tide
  • Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing: Tide
  • Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning: Tide
  • Laundry Detergent for Overall Value: Tide
  • Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide
  • Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash): Downy
  • Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Downy
  • Men's Shaving: Gillette
  • Paper Towels: Bounty
  • Tampons: Tampax
  • Teeth Whitening: Crest
  • Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus

Johnson & Johnson accounted for 9 wins in health & personal care:

  • Allergy Eye Drops: Visine
  • Baby Wash/Shampoo: Johnson's Baby
  • Back Pain Relief: Tylenol
  • Children's Cough Medicine: Tylenol
  • Eye Makeup Remover: Neutrogena
  • Face Wipes: Neutrogena
  • Hair Regrowth: Rogaine
  • Headache Relief: Tylenol
  • Mouthwash: Listerine

PepsiCo was a 6-category winner in food & beverage:

  • Drink Carbonation System: SodaStream
  • Hummus: Sabra
  • Oatmeal: Quaker
  • Pancake Mix: Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)
  • Rehydration Drink: Gatorade
  • Tortilla Chips: Tostitos

Notably, SharkNinja scored four wins in home goods (air fryer (Ninja), deep fryer (Ninja), food processor (Ninja), and vacuum in a tie (Shark)), while Stanley Black & Decker (clothes iron (Black+Decker), toaster oven (Black+Decker), power tools DeWalt) and Kaz USA (thermostat (Honeywell), space heater in a tie (Honeywell), humidifier (Vicks)) each scored three.

The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category.*

HOUSEHOLD & PET

CATEGORY

WINNER

Adhesive Tape

3M (Scotch)

Bathroom Tissue

Charmin

Batteries

Duracell

BBQ Charcoal

Kingsford

BBQ Pellets

Kingsford

Cat Food

Purina

Cat Litter

Purina Tidy Cats

Dish Soap

Dawn

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Dog Food

Purina

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products

Seventh Generation / Mrs. Meyer's (TIE)

Fabric Softener

Downy

Flea & Tick Prevention

Frontline

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

Garbage Bags

Hefty

Insect Control

Raid

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Overall Value

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash)

Downy

Laundry Stain Remover

Shout

Laundry Wrinkle Protection

Downy

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner

Lysol

Paint (Interior & Exterior)

Behr

Paper Towels

Bounty

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

Strong Hold Glue

Gorilla

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

Writing Instruments (i.e., Pens, Pencils)

Bic

Yarn for Knitting

Red Heart

HOME GOODS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Air Fryer

Ninja

BBQ Grill

Weber

Clothes Iron

BLACK+DECKER

Clothes Steamer

Conair

Collectable Figures

Funko Pop!

Deep Fryer

Ninja

Drink Carbonation System

SodaStream

Electric Fan

Lasko

Food Processor

Ninja

Headphones (Over Ear)

Beats / Sony (TIE)

Home Sound System

Bose

Humidifier

Vicks

Luggage

Samsonite

Mattress-In-A-Box

Purple

Portable Cooler

Igloo

Portable Speaker

JBL

Power Tools

DeWalt

Space Heater

Honeywell / Lasko (TIE)

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

Thermostat

Honeywell

Toaster Oven

Black+Decker

Toys

Fisher-Price

TV

Samsung

Vacuum

Dyson / Shark (TIE)

Washer / Dryer

Whirlpool

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Baking

Betty Crocker

Bottled Water

Dasani / Aquafina (TIE)

Butter

Land O' Lakes

Canned Fruit

Dole

Canned Seafood

StarKist

Canned Tomatoes

Hunt's

Caramel Candy

Werther's Original

Cereal

Kellogg's

Chicken

Tyson

Cooking Oil Spray

Pam

Cooking Stock / Broth

Swanson

Cottage Cheese

Daisy

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya

Eggs

Eggland's Best

Espresso Coffee

Starbucks

Frozen Entree

Stouffer's

Frozen Pizza

DiGiorno

Frozen Potato Products

Ore-Ida

Fruit Cups

Dole

Fruit Juice

Minute Maid / Ocean Spray (TIE)

Hot Sauce

Frank's Red Hot

Hummus

Sabra

Ice Cream Bars

Klondike

Jam & Jelly

Smucker's

Jerky

Jack Link's

Low Carb Packaged Foods

Atkins

Milk

Great Value

Mozzarella

Kraft

Oatmeal

Quaker

Organic Bread

Dave's Killer Bread

Pancake Mix

Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)

Pasta

Barilla

Pasta Sauce

Ragu

Peanuts

Planters

Pepperoni

Hormel

Plant-Based Meat Alternative

Beyond Meat

Popcorn

Orville Redenbacher's

Pork

Smithfield

Premium Crackers

Ritz

Ready-To-Bake Dough

Pillsbury

Refrigerated Salad Dressing

Hidden Valley

Rehydration Drink

Gatorade

Salsa

Pace

Sausages

Jimmy Dean

Seasoning

McCormick

Shredded Cheese

Kraft

Sparkling Water

LaCroix / Sparkling Ice (TIE)

Tortilla (Wraps)

Mission

Tortilla Chips

Tostitos

White Bread

Wonder

Yogurt

Yoplait

HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Allergy Eye Drops

Visine

Back Pain Relief

Tylenol

Blood Glucose Monitor

OneTouch

Children's Cough Medicine

Children's Tylenol

Collagen Powder

Vital Proteins

Cough Drop

Halls

Denture Adhesive

Fixodent

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Eye Makeup Remover

Neutrogena

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

Feminine Hygiene Pads

Always

Fiber Supplement

Metamucil

Flushable Wipes

Cottonelle

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

Hair Removal (e.g., depilatories)

Nair

Hand Soap

Dial / Softsoap (TIE)

Headache Relief

Tylenol

Jock Itch Relief

Lotrimin

Laxative

Dulcolax

Manual Toothbrush

Colgate

Menopause Supplements

Estroven

Men's Body Hair Trimmer

Wahl

Men's Shaving

Gillette

Micellar Water

Garnier

Migraine Relief

Excedrin

Mouthwash

Listerine

Nasal Spray

Flonase

Pain Relief Patch

Salonpas

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue

Smoking Cessation

Nicorette

Tampons

Tampax

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Toothpaste

Colgate

UTI Prevention

Azo

Women's Shaving

Gillette Venus

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Baby Laundry Detergent

Dreft

Baby Monitor

Vtech

Baby Wash / Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Breast Pump

Medela

Diapers

Pampers / Huggies (TIE)

Dolls

Barbie

CLOTHING & SPORTING GOODS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Action Camera

GoPro

Bike Helmet

Schwinn / Bell (TIE)

Electric Scooter (Stand-Up)

Razor

Men's Underwear

Hanes

Jeans

Levi's

Swimming Goggles

Speedo

Stationary Exercise Bike

Peloton

Tennis Racket

Wilson

Treadmill

NordicTrack

Women's Shapewear

Spanx

Yoga Wear

Lululemon

AUTOMOTIVE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Automotive Floor Mats

WeatherTech

Auto Insurance Provider

State Farm

Automotive Tools

Craftsman

Car Battery

Diehard

Compact Car

Honda / Toyota (TIE)

Crossover SUV

Chevrolet / Ford / Honda (TIE)

Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer)

CarShield

Full-Size Sedan

Chevrolet / Honda / Toyota (TIE)

Fully Electric Automobile

Tesla

Hybrid Gas / Electric Car

Toyota

Large SUV

Chevrolet

                                       Motor Oil                                      

Pennzoil

Online Used Car Dealer

                CarMax / Carvana (TIE)

Pickup Truck

Ford

Quick Oil Change Service

Jiffy Lube

Retailer of Auto Parts

AutoZone

Roadside Assistance Provider

AAA

Tire Sales & Service

Discount Tire (America's Tire)

Windshield Repair / Replacement

Safelite AutoGlass

SERVICES & RETAIL

CATEGORY

WINNER

Bank

Bank of America / Chase (TIE)

Bank (California)

Bank of America / Chase (TIE)

Bank (Florida)

Bank of America

Bank (New York)

Chase

Bank (Texas)

Bank of America / Chase (TIE)

Cashback Credit Card

Capital One / Discover (TIE)

Cellular Service Provider

T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)

Food Delivery App

DoorDash

High Speed Internet Provider

Xfinity

Home Insurance Provider

State Farm

Home Phone Service Provider

AT&T

Home Repair Service App / Site

Angi (formerly Angie's List)

Home Security Provider

ADT

Junk Removal Service

1-800-GOT-JUNK?

Large File Sending (non-email)

Dropbox

Lower Fee Investment Brokerage

Fidelity Investments

Loyalty Program

Kroger Rewards

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

No Annual Fee Credit Card

Capital One / Discover (TIE)

Online Restaurant Reservation App / Site

OpenTable

Online Sports Betting

FanDuel / DraftKings (TIE)

Pharmacy

CVS

Real Estate Agency

RE/MAX

Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

Retailer of Outdoors & Camping Gear

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

Self Storage Warehouse

Public Storage / U-Haul (TIE)

Short-term Rental Booking Site

Airbnb

Streaming Service for Children's Content

Disney+

Streaming Service for Quality Content

Netflix

Streaming Service for Sports

ESPN

Travel Rewards Credit Card

Capital One / Chase (TIE)

TV Service Provider

Xfinity

Virtual Meeting / Video Conferencing

Zoom

Weight Loss Program

WW (Weight Watchers)

How winners are determined

In the 2023 BrandSpark American Trust Study, 19,752 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2023 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop and services which they use. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients' need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches.

Newsweek Media Partnership

Newsweek will feature the winners and will offer winning brands unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

