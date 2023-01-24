2023 IEEE Conference on Artificial Intelligence to Explore Industrial and Societal Impacts of AI

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the 2023 IEEE Conference on Artificial Intelligence (CAI) taking place 5-6 June 2023 in Santa Clara, California. With a focus on AI innovations and applications, the inaugural IEEE CAI will cover six verticals of importance:

AI in Healthcare/Life Sciences

AI in Transportation/Aerospace

AI in Energy

Industrial AI

AI for Earth Systems Decision Support

Ethical & Societal Implications of AI

IEEE CAI will examine breakthroughs in industry and research, critical solutions, and cutting-edge developments. The premiere conference and exhibits series is co-sponsored by four IEEE societies that recognize the importance of AI in industry: IEEE Computational Intelligence Society (CIS), IEEE Computer Society (CS), IEEE Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Society (SMC), and IEEE Signal Processing Society (SPS).

General Co-Chairs Piero Bonissone and Gary Fogel noted, "given the number of applications of AI in industry continues to grow exponentially, it is appropriate for IEEE to bring together practitioners on a large-scale to foster innovation and excellence. Similarly, given IEEE's core purpose is also to benefit humanity, such applications must meet ethical standards as the societal implications can be large. While we might not yet have all the answers, our purpose in starting this conference series was to develop a place where thought leaders and practitioners could gather to discuss these issues and help lead AI's future directions in the best way possible. We're proud to bring this together for the first time in Silicon Valley."

IEEE CAI attendees will:

Hear keynote and plenary lectures from industry leaders in AI

Learn about the latest solutions for immediate application in industry

Network with job seekers/recruiters, VCs, and start-ups

Discover exhibits, posters, and demos from sector leaders and emerging start-ups

Attend workshops to accelerate entrepreneurship

Reflect on the societal implications of increased global reliance on AI and autonomy

IEEE CAI 2023 offers five levels of premier sponsorship packages, extending opportunities to connect with international researchers and experts, be positioned as a leader in the AI space, and gain worldwide recognition and branding visibility.

Members of the AI community are invited to submit proposals for Workshops and Panels (deadline 1 February 2023), and authors are invited to submit 2-page Poster paper abstracts (deadline 19 March 2023). Accepted papers for IEEE CAI 2023 will be indexed in the IEEE Xplore® Digital Library.

Visit IEEE CAI 2023 to view the full program, sponsorship packages, author information, and all registration details.

