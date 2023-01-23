SGLY Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. ("Singularity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGLY).

Class Period: February 12, 2021 – November 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 7, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Singularity lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/singularity-future-technology-ltd/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Jie's true educational background, that he had an outstanding arrest warrant in China, committed forgery, and was the largest shareholder and VP of Finance for a Nasdaq-listed lending company, CCC, which failed after reporting massive losses; (2) material related party transactions with SOS and Rich Trading; (3) Director John Levy's prior tenure from January 2013 through December 2016 as a director of CCC which failed amidst detailed allegations that Jie, when he was an executive and shareholder in CCC, misappropriated assets; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls and as a result had a heightened risk of scrutiny and ultimately was subject to a United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and SEC investigation and action as well as a potential delisting by NASDAQ; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

