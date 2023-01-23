"THE PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS OF PICKLEBALL" - VOTING OPEN

The Dink Pickleball , the source for pickleball stories, news, tips, gear reviews, and more, is now accepting votes from across the sport's community for annual Dink Awards.

For the first time, the industry's 3 major leagues (APP, PPA, MLP) plus its governing body (USAP) will partner to recognize the sport's most accomplished players, figures, events, and media influencers.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dink has teamed up with pickleball's premier organizations to create the "People's Choice Awards of pickleball," where fans vote to honor and celebrate the professionals, organizations, and creators who are paving the way for pickleball's continued explosion onto the mainstream.

The Dink Awards, in partnership with The PPA Tour, Major League Pickleball, The APP Tour, USA Pickleball, The PicklePlay App and Selkirk, is now accepting votes to honor those propelling the sport into the mainstream. (PRNewswire)

Introducing: The Dink Awards, in partnership with The PPA Tour, Major League Pickleball, The APP Tour, USA Pickleball, The PicklePlay App and Selkirk.

This year, The Dink is happy to announce new categories featuring prize grants up to $2,000.

Categories include:

Women's Player of the Year

Men's Player of the Year

Ava Lee Women's Most Improved Player - $1000 Grant

Selkirk Labs Men's Most Improved Player - $1000 Grant

Selkirk Sport Content Creator of the Year - $2000 Grant

Pickleball.com Rookie of the Year

Senior Women's Player of the Year

Senior Men's Player of the Year

Match of the Year

Trailblazer of the Year

Best Pickleball Podcast

PPA Tour Scrappiest Pro

Best On-Court Antics

Best Dressed

Selkirk TV Best On-Air Personality

Fan Favorite

Next Gen Player of the Year

Event of the Year

Community members may visit https://dink-awards.kickoffpages.com/ to cast their votes.

"It was important to us that we bring together all of pickleball's major organizations to recognize those making an impact, both on and off the court. There are so many amazing people and organizations fueling pickleball's unprecedented growth. It's time we recognize them. The Dink Awards aim to do so in a big way." – Thomas Shields, founder, The Dink

"The APP is proud to support The Dink Awards. The team at The Dink do an awesome job of promoting the sport we love, and giving fans the chance to recognize the people who are helping fuel the incredible growth of pickleball is the right thing to do. We wish every nominee the best of luck!" – Tom Webb, APP Tour (Association of Pickleball Professionals) CMO.

"We are so very proud of the players who have made pickleball what it is today – a bona fide professional sport, a community and lifestyle, and a buzzword for active, addictive, healthy fun," said Connor Pardoe, Commissioner and CEO of the Carvana PPA (Professional Pickleball Association) Tour. "The People's Choice Awards of Pickleball is just another symbol of how far our sport has come over the last few years, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize some of our pros' accomplishments in the space."

The Dink Pickleball would like to thank Invisible Narratives ( https://invisiblenarratives.com/ ) for their help with this year's Dink Awards hype video, available here.

