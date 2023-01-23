InventHelp Inventor Develops Banana Preserver to Maintain Ripeness (MOT-152)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to prevent bananas from ripening too quickly," said an inventor, from Pensacola, Fla., "so I invented the BANANA PRESERVER. My design prevents bananas from quickly spoiling and ending up in the garbage."

The invention provides an effective means of preserving bananas. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wrapping plastic around the stems of bananas. As a result, it helps maintain the ripeness of bananas for a longer period of time and it reduces waste associated with spoiled bananas. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

