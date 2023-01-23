Dogness Benefits from Rebound in Pet Product Sales in Australian Market; Latest Market to Benefit from Post-COVID Reopening

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM/ODM and private label pet products, today announced it is benefitting from a significant rebound in pet product sales in the Australian market. This is the latest strategic market to benefit from a post-COVID reopening and return to a more normalized environment. This follows strong sales growth for the full calendar year 2022 ended December 31, 2022, with sales to Australia more than doubling prior year sales.

It is estimated that the Australian pet market will reach $3.9 billion in 2023, with the total number of pets in the country having increased from 28.5 million in 2019 to 30.4 million in 2021. (source: Mordor Intelligence)

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are encouraged with our continued strong performance in the Australian market. By leveraging established local sales partners and expanding to more instore and online channels, we have quickly gained traction and considerable momentum for our intelligent pet products and our traditional pet product lines. Our commitment to developing attractive, high-quality products that ensure comfort to pets and sought after utility to pet parents sets Dogness apart and positions us well for continued success in Australia and all of the markets we serve worldwide, including China, the U.S. and Japan. We are confident entering 2023 and look forward to further building on our brand awareness and customer momentum."

Dogness has built an integrated sales platform across all channels, with major customers including Petco, PetSmart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Xiuhu, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, QVC®, Pet Value, Pets at Home, PETZL, Petmate, Trendspark, Anyi Trading, IKEA, SimplyShe, and online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Chewy.com, Boqii Holding Limited, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Loews.com, Wayfair.com, JD, Tmall and Taobao, as well as live streaming sales platforms hosted by influencers.

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

