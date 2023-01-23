AIP Publishing Signs First Read & Publish Agreement in Latin America with Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

MELVILLE, N.Y.,, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing and Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) have signed a three-year Read & Publish agreement — AIP Publishing's first such agreement in Latin America.

The agreement, which runs through 2025, grants UNAM researchers unlimited read access to 28 publications in AIP Publishing's portfolio as well as the ability to publish open access in 23 of AIP Publishing's journals without incurring an article processing charge (APC). Per the terms of the agreement, APCs will be covered by the UNAM library.

"Open access publishing allows authors to expand the impact of their published results, and we're proud to be a part of that growing movement," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "We're excited to partner with UNAM to help foster discoveries worldwide. We look forward to this agreement being the first of many within Latin America."

For UNAM, this agreement is important because "it allows us to save resources by grouping the APC payments accrued by individual researchers," said Antonio Sánchez, Head of Subscriptions of Information Resources of the General Directorate of Libraries and Specialized Information Services of UNAM. The publication in prestigious open access journals "boosts the impact and scope of the research carried out in our university as a whole."

About Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)

The National Autonomous University of Mexico is the largest university in Latin America and consistently ranked as one of the region's best. A public research institution with a storied history of globally impactful work, it operates at the service of both its country and humanity at large — training professionals, carrying out research, and extending the benefits of culture as widely as possible.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

