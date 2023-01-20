SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gaia, Inc. - GAIA

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gaia, Inc. ("Gaia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GAIA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gaia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 7, 2022, Gaia disclosed that it is the subject of "an investigation by the staff of the Denver Regional Office (the 'Staff') of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC')" that began in June 2020. According to the Company, "in September 2022, Gaia and Gaia's Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') reached an agreement in principle with the Staff on a framework for a complete resolution of the investigation." The Company disclosed that "the agreement in principle contemplates that Gaia would consent, without admitting or denying any findings, to the entry of an administrative order: (1) finding that Gaia (a) misstated in its April 29, 2019 earnings release and earnings call the number of paying subscribers for the period ending March 31, 2019, ... and (b) failed to comply with SEC whistleblower protection requirements with respect to the termination of one employee and the language used in severance agreements for other employees; and (2) requiring Gaia to pay a total civil monetary penalty of $2,000[,000] over a one-year period for these violations. At the same time, the CFO would consent, without admitting or denying any findings, to the entry of an administrative order: (1) finding that the CFO caused Gaia's misstatements in the April 29, 2019 earnings release and earnings call that is described above; and (2) requiring the CFO to pay a civil monetary penalty of $50[,000]."

