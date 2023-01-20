School Expo at the Fairgrounds, Student Gathering at the Capitol to Celebrate K-12 School Choice

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two School Choice Week celebrations next week will bring hundreds of students, parents, and teachers to the Iowa State Fairgrounds and Iowa State Capitol to highlight the benefits and diversity of private schooling.

A central Iowa school fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 will help families find a good fit for the upcoming school year — and give kids a chance to take their picture with a superhero. The free community event will draw more than 300 community members and feature more than 20 private schools, as well as information about homeschooling, virtual education and tutoring. The fair will set the mood for celebration with a photo booth, an inflatable slide, a scavenger hunt, refreshments, a drawing for door prizes, and a meet-and-greet with the Iowa League of Heroes.

One of the flagship events for Iowa School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28), the event takes place 1-4 p.m. at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, located at East 33rd St. in Des Moines. Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at bit.ly/3WwlWUz.

Earlier in the week, highschoolers from three private schools will welcome visitors to celebrate school choice at a breakfast at the Iowa State Capitol. The 7-8:30 a.m. breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 24 will give students and staff the opportunity to share their school choice experiences. The breakfast will feature a photo opportunity as well.

Both events are planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

Trish Wilger, Executive Director of Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education states, "We are honored to celebrate parental choice in education in Iowa with these fun and informative events. Our goal is to shine a positive spotlight on school choice and provide information to parents exploring options. We are looking forward to this week of celebration!"

The events' host, Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education, is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to expanding school choice options in Iowa. Its mission is to promote educational choice so that all children and parents in Iowa can access and afford their school of choice.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

