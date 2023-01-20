ENVX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Enovix Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/enovix-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=35780&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enovix common stock (or Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. common stock prior to July 15, 2021) between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 7, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Specifically, Enovix overstated its ability to produce batteries at commercial scale. Despite touting its "meaningful progress" in developing its manufacturing capabilities, Enovix continued to face serious production problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law