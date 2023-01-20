Airrack & Pizza Hut Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World’s Largest Pizza

Together They make History Setting the Record to Launch the Return of Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker

All Pizza from World's Largest Pizza was Donated to Los Angeles Charities

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airrack , a popular content creator and YouTube star, and Pizza Hut teamed up to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the World's Largest Pizza on January 18 in Los Angeles, CA. Together, they set the record to celebrate both the return of Pizza Hut's iconic fan-favorite pizza, 'The Big New Yorker,' as well as Airrack hitting 10 million subscribers. Following its creation, the pizza from the World's Largest Pizza was donated to several charities in Los Angeles.

Brand unveils new dish designed to provide more individual meal-time options for pizza lovers nationwide while even offering to pay guests $100* NOT to share the new product—IRL and on social media (PRNewswire)

Last week, Pizza Hut announced " The Big New Yorker ," a New York-style pizza from the 1990s, will be returning to menus at participating restaurants nationwide on February 1 for the first time in 24 years after longstanding popular demand. The Big New Yorker is inspired by the spirit of New York with an XL 16" pizza featuring six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top just like you would get at an authentic New York pizzeria.

The World's Largest Pizza, which featured a Big New Yorker pizza recipe, had a surface area of nearly 14,000 square feet (13,990 to be exact). To break the record, the World's Largest Pizza was made of approximately 13,653 pounds of dough, 4,948 pounds of sweet marinara sauce, over 8,800 pounds of cheese and roughly 630,496 regular and cupped pepperoni. The pizza was fully assembled, topped and then baked in pieces on-site at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

"Thanks to my community, 2022 was a BIG year for our channel and I promised them that we'd break this record if they helped me hit 10 million subscribers on YouTube, so here we are delivering on that promise," said Eric Decker, also known as Airrack. "To make it happen, we had to team up with the most iconic – and my favorite – pizza brand to show that NO ONE OutPizzas the Hut."

Pizza Hut already holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the highest altitude pizza delivery on land. The pizza was delivered to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in 2016 at an altitude of 19,341 feet.

"Our customers have been begging us to bring back the Big New Yorker for more than two decades, so we knew we had to do something big," said David Graves, President of Pizza Hut. "That's why we're setting this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with Airrack and fans to celebrate the return of this iconic pizza."

The Big New Yorker pizza will be available at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for a limited-time only starting February 1, 2023. Hut Rewards members will get exclusive access to try the Big New Yorker starting January 31. Click here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

About Airrack

Eric Decker, also known as "Airrack", is one of the fastest-growing creators in the world, surpassing 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel faster than most creators on the platform's 17-year history. The essence of his channel is based on the notion that anything is possible if you put your mind to the task at hand and back it up with hard work. This is demonstrated through his innovative content that reimagines traditional television formats produced for a digital-first audience.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Eric has always been passionate about creating video content and took a leap of faith in 2020 when he decided to set the audacious goal of going from zero to 1M subscribers within a calendar year. After fully committing to his goal and investing all of his money into the channel, he miraculously achieved this goal in the final days of December 2020.

Ever since his growth has continued exponentially. He's building one of the strongest communities on YouTube (the "Airrack Mafia"), launching businesses adjacent to his brand (Creator Now, Pizzafy), and is on track to hitting 20M subscribers this year.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Amazon and Google devices, Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™ , a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program's BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

Press Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

pizza@abmc-us.com

(PRNewswire)

Airrack & Pizza Hut Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World’s Largest Pizza (PRNewswire)

Airrack & Pizza Hut Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World’s Largest Pizza (PRNewswire)

Airrack & Pizza Hut Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World’s Largest Pizza (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pizza Hut