Zhongchao Inc. Launches Medication Management Assistance Mini Program to Facilitate Cancer Treatment

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases, today announced that Zhongxin Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhongxin"), one of the China operating entities of which the Company consolidates the financial results with through certain contractual arrangements, launched the Medication Management Assistance Mini Program on WeChat (the "Program") to assist cancer patients in managing multiple issues during the medication and facilitate whole treatment process.

Zhongxin launched the Program aiming to navigate and solve the medication challenges faced by cancer patients. During cancer treatment process, the use of one or more anti-tumor drugs, especially targeted and immune drugs, will face various challenges, including, among others, dosing punctuality, incorrect dosage, missed dose, taking with other drugs and adverse reaction management. If such challenges cannot be solved, the treatment process will be negatively affected, and patients' confidence in treatment could be undermined, ultimately affecting the curative effect. In order to resolve medication-related challenges in a timely manner and promote the continuity of treatment, Zhongxin developed and designed the Program with several functions. The Program can automatically remind patients to take medication and precautions according to the characteristics of different cancers and consumption time of medications. It can also provide general self-treatment information based on the adverse reactions that patients might have taking such medications and timely provide corresponding self-treatment information for such adverse reactions specifically encountered by patients during the medication administration process. Additionally, the Program could train patients' self-management ability through various illustrations and video courses. Through the Program, patients can choose different types of cancers and corresponding drugs to customize and self-manage their medication process, and such convenience could boost patients' confidence in their cancer treatment. Currently, the Program only targets patients with lung cancer and kidney cancer, and Zhongxin plans to expand to cover other cancers in the future.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, "we are excited about the launch of the Program. As cancer treatment technology, drugs and solutions advance, patient-side knowledge and behaviors are increasingly important during treatment process and have positive effects on cancer treatment, we believe that by cultivating good medication habits for patients and providing assistance to patients, it will achieve maximum efficacy and improve cancer treatment outcomes. We expect that the Program will further enhance patient service experience and increase user loyalty. Going forward, we will continue to improve our services offering to better pursue our goal of contributing to improved cancer patient treatment experience and outcomes."

About Zhongchao Inc.

Zhongchao Inc. is an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It conducts operations in China through the contractual arrangements between its wholly owned subsidiary and PRC operating entities. Zhongchao Inc. is a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases. The PRC operating entities provide online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under their "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offer patient management services in the professional field of tumor and rare diseases through Zhongxin, offer internet healthcare services through Zhixun Internet Hospital, and pharmaceutical services through Xinjiang Medical and operate an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

