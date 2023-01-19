Watercrest Columbia Honored Two Consecutive Years as 'Best Memory Care Community' in the Best of Columbia Awards

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates the honor of being named 'Best Memory Care Community' in the 2023 Best of Columbia Awards. For the past 30 years, Columbia Metropolitan Magazine has announced the winners of the annual competition selected by peer and consumer voting in dozens of categories encompassing the city of Columbia, South Carolina.

Watercrest Columbia recently celebrated the three year anniversary of their grand opening as a signature product by Watercrest Senior Living Group. A multi-award winning community, Watercrest Columbia was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community, achieving the highest possible rating for Assisted Living.

The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities and world-class care. Residents enjoy aquatic therapy in the resort-style pool, pampering in elegant Spa W, savoring private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relishing the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room.

"Being voted 'Best Memory Care' by our community and industry peers is a testament to the excellent team of associates dedicated to honoring and serving our seniors here at Watercrest Columbia," says Executive Director Joan Cisneros.

Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia includes a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

Watercrest Columbia is ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road. For community information, or to schedule a tour call 803-882-2139.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

