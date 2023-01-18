Nichiha USA Kicks Off 25th Anniversary Year with Attendance at NAHB International Builders' Show® 2023

Georgia-Built Products, Domestic Workforce to be Celebrated Throughout 2023

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA, a premier provider of innovative building material solutions, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the United States, commencing the banner year with a robust appearance at the 2023 International Builders' Show (IBS). Held this year in Las Vegas, NV, the annual trade show is hosted by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

At IBS 2023, Nichiha will occupy the SU807 exhibitor's booth near the entrance of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are welcome and encouraged to touch and feel Nichiha products in person, see how the company continues to innovate in the building products industry, and meet the Nichiha professionals.

"Since 1998, Nichiha has been a proud domestic manufacturer of lasting fiber cement products for both commercial and residential applications," said Jason Monday, vice president of sales and marketing at Nichiha. "Our IBS attendance not only showcases our work, but also the lessons we've learned over this quarter century. We look forward to continuing this momentum, building the very best cladding products for any project."

Thanks to its committed workforce, Nichiha has introduced a variety of innovative building envelope products that provide superior design options and reliable protection from the elements. Because they're available in a kaleidoscope of custom colors, Nichiha products afford architects and home builders with endless avenues for expression without additional cost or lengthy lead times. Nichiha's signature products will be on display at their IBS 2023 booth.

Among accomplishments from the company's 25 years of development, several hallmarks have emerged as industry-shaking innovations:

Architectural Wall Panel (AWP) : Made from robust fiber cement, Nichiha's AWP systems are built as a budget-friendly series of cladding products that mimic the look and feel of materials like wood and cement, but without drawbacks like rot or pest damage.

Ultimate Clip System : Thanks to a clever installation system, Nichiha installations are simple and do not require specialized labor or equipment, saving developers and builders money and time.

Color Diversity : Builders and architects alike are provided with significant freedom of expression with many Nichiha products. Available in limitless custom color choices, such Nichiha product purchases are not subject to a set up charge or minimum quantity.

Personalized Project Approach : Nichiha's seasoned professionals offer technical design reviews, project takeoffs, on-site training and more to assist buyers from a project's concept through its creation.

Home builders are encouraged to find inspiration and creativity in Nichiha's Modern Home and Custom Home lookbooks. Similar materials are also available for commercial developers in Nichiha's Commercial and Multifamily lookbooks.

About Nichiha USA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 2800 employees at 13 locations worldwide. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders and contractors through building material solutions that are durable and available in a breadth of colors, styles and textures, with customized support to meet any specification and help customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit www.nichiha.com.

