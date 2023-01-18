AllerVie Health Acquires West Texas Allergy, Expands to Midland and Densifies Lubbock Footprint

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announces its acquisition of West Texas Allergy and expanding service reach to both Midland and Lubbock, Texas. As part of the partnership, AllerVie Health welcomes Miguel Wolbert, MD, and his clinical team, to its national platform of allergy health providers.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Dr. Wolbert to our team and further expand into West Texas," said Sean Ketterick, Chief Development Officer, AllerVie Health. "Dr. Wolbert brings extensive experience and top credentials to AllerVie. We look forward to his continued service to his patients and partnering with him to support a shared focus on advancing patient-centered allergy care."

AllerVie Health previously acquired Dr. Suzanne Beck's practice, Allergy & Asthma Clinic of West Texas, in October 2021, and has been privileged to serve patients across the region through Dr. Beck's Lubbock practice for nearly a year. The addition of Dr. Wolbert's practice, West Texas Allergy, solidifies AllerVie's commitment to the people of West Texas as we strive together to identify, treat, and alleviate the impact of allergies and asthma on people's quality of life.

Miguel Wolbert, MD, is board certified by both the American Board of Allergy and Immunology and the American Board of Pediatrics. He has been in practice since 2008 upon successfully completing his medical studies at the University of Michigan. Since moving to Midland in 2010, Dr. Wolbert has received several teaching awards through his Clinical Associate Pediatrics position with Texas Tech University. He is on the board of directors for the Texas Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Association and was the 2015-16 President of the Midland Medical Society.

With the addition of West Texas Allergy, AllerVie has a footprint in 12 states with 76 practice locations.

AllerVie Health's focus on clinical research, innovation, and expansion of care will allow Dr. Wolbert the opportunity to bring clinical trials, new treatments, and other resources to those with allergy needs throughout West Texas.

Dr. Wolbert said, "We are excited to become a part of AllerVie. On multiple levels, this expands our access to advanced research and technology that will help allergy sufferers in West Texas and enable us to reach more patients in need of care."

Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie provides world-class allergy and immunology services to millions of Americans impacted by allergies.

About AllerVie Health

AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 76 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com .

